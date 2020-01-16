Strap on your boots! NAZ Suns to host western night on Saturday
PRESCOTT VALLEY – It’s a tad cold to be out in the country, so we’re bringing the country indoors.
The Northern Arizona Suns are hosting Western Night on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 5 p.m. at the Findlay Toyota Center.
The Suns will be featuring all Western-themed game presentation, which includes a mechanical bull and photo booth. All music and in-game themes will have a country feel, as well.
The first 1,000 fans in the door on Saturday to see the Suns take on the Sioux Falls Skyforce will receive a special NAZ Suns belt buckle. A photo of the belt buckle is attached and below.
Doors open at 4 p.m. for the game, with tip-off slated for 5 p.m.
Tickets start at just $10 and can be purchased at www.nazsuns.com/tickets, the Findlay Toyota Center box office, or www.ticketmaster.com.
