OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Jan. 16
Weather  48.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Strap on your boots! NAZ Suns to host western night on Saturday

NAZ Suns
Originally Published: January 16, 2020 3:08 p.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY – It’s a tad cold to be out in the country, so we’re bringing the country indoors.

The Northern Arizona Suns are hosting Western Night on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 5 p.m. at the Findlay Toyota Center.

The Suns will be featuring all Western-themed game presentation, which includes a mechanical bull and photo booth. All music and in-game themes will have a country feel, as well.

The first 1,000 fans in the door on Saturday to see the Suns take on the Sioux Falls Skyforce will receive a special NAZ Suns belt buckle. A photo of the belt buckle is attached and below.

Doors open at 4 p.m. for the game, with tip-off slated for 5 p.m.

Tickets start at just $10 and can be purchased at www.nazsuns.com/tickets, the Findlay Toyota Center box office, or www.ticketmaster.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

NAZ Suns to host Buckets’ Birthday Luau on Sunday
Pink Out!: NAZ Suns host breast cancer awareness night
Sports briefs: Youth basketball registration begins, NAZ Suns announce promotional schedule
NAZ Suns announce theme nights, partial plan options
NAZ Suns to host free preseason game

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News