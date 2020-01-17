Beer School, DJ Johnny K and Black Lemon highlight week of fun at Cottonwood Main Stage

Thursday, Jan. 23, Main Stage celebrates its first year of hosting the monthly Beer School originally started at RIOT a few years ago.



This event takes place every fourth Thursday of the month and is wildly popular with beer and brewery enthusiasts



A small fee of $5 gets the “students” 5-6 beer tastings, promotional items and some fun, helpful information regarding a local, statewide or national brewery.



This month’s guest brewery is Founder’s Brewing Company out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Established in 1997 by Mike Stevens and Dave Engbers, Founders is now the 15th brewery in the United States and has won numerous national as well as international awards.

Beer School starts at 7 p.m., so don’t be late. Feel free to bring in some munchies to go along with your beer. This is a 21 and over event.

Friday, Jan. 24, Main Stage hosts the crowd-pleasing DJ Johnny K, who gets the weekend started with one of his ever popular bi-monthly gigs.



Johnny K presents the “Back To The Future Dance Party” where he’ll be playing hits from 1980 all the way through 2020. Come take a 40-year trip through music on the best dance floor in town. For several years and counting, Johnny K has delighted guests at Main Stage with his performances while playing crowd favorites of the last five decades and a variety of musical genres including old school R & B, hip hop/rap, top 40 and everything in between.

Music starts at 9 p.m. and goes until 2 a.m. when the lights come on and the bar closes. This is a 21+ event with no cover charge.

Saturday, Jan. 25, Main Stage welcomes back Flagstaff’s own Black Lemon. Founded by Northern Arizona’s Got Talent winners Roberto and Destiny Diaz, Black Lemon is a fresh and ever-evolving band.

With a fluid identity, they bring to the stage a great variety, and vast mixture of genres; whether it be their novel and contemporary original songs, or their unique and clever take on cover songs, listeners are sure to enjoy the chemistry they produce.

The show starts at 9pm and there is no cover. 21+

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature an East Coast Swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m.

Tuesdays are featuring the Rumba dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with Andrew Benassi starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m.

Thursday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every fourth Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.