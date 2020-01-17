The Bolshoi Ballet’s ‘Giselle’ premieres onscreen Jan. 26

The Sedona International Film Festival presents Ballet in Cinema on Sunday, Jan. 26, when it hosts the big screen premiere of “Giselle” — a brand new production — from the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow. There will be one show at 3 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Sedona audiences get to see the production the same day it premieres in Moscow.

To kick-off the new year, one of the most exciting new productions of the Bolshoi’s season: Alexei Ratmansky’s “Giselle” hits big screens around the world with a captured live broadcast via satellite.

The young peasant girl Giselle dies of a broken heart when she learns that the man she loves, Albrecht, has betrayed her. Against her own will, she joins the Wilis, vengeful spirits of jilted brides who condemn Albrecht to dance until he dies of exhaustion.

In this brand-new production of “Giselle”, world renowned choreographer Alexei Ratmansky brings a fresh perspective to one of the oldest and greatest works of classical dance, giving the audience an opportunity to discover this iconic ballet anew.

The New York Times calls today’s most influential choreographer in classical ballet Alexei Ratmansky’s recreation of the iconic romantic ballet “enthralling” and “exquisitely faceted.” Adding new choreography, attention to dramatic detail, stunning aerial flights and chilling details to a stunning corps de ballet of the famous second act Wilis, “this is a Giselle that makes us see the ballet anew.”

“Giselle” from the Bolshoi Ballet will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Jan. 26, 3 p.m.

Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.