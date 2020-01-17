Clarkdale rocks Gem & Mineral Show Feb. 28 to March 1

The next semi-annual Clarkdale Rocks Gem & Mineral Show and Sale is set to take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 28, 29 and March 1.

The Mingus Gem & Mineral Club will host the event at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse Auditorium, 19 N. Ninth St., Clarkdale.

Friday and Saturday, the show will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, March 1, the show hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is no charge for admission.

Dealers, wire-wrapping and geode-splitting demonstrations, agates, fossils, gems, beads, findings, cabochons, crystals, geodes, rock slabs, tumble-polished minerals, handcrafted jewelry, carvings and unique gift items will be available.

There will be a “Kids’ Corner,” offering free mineral specimens for children 12 and under, and children can play the Spin-n-Win Wheel.

Get your mineral specimens identified while experiencing great family fun for everyone from youths to seniors.

Daily raffles will be held for a chance to win one of many beautiful prizes to be offered throughout the show.

Contact Bill Hedglin for information at billkarin3@q.com or 928-634-0269 or Mike Kavanagh at kavanagh1368@yahoo.com or 928-451-9193.

Also, visit the club website for information at mingusgem.club.