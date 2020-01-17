Flamenco master Eric Miller to jazz it up at Sedona Sound Bites Grill

Looking for some music in Northern Arizona this week? You will want to check out Sound Bites Grill in Uptown Sedona. They offer music six nights a week.

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 6 to 9 p.m., features Latin jazz guitarist Eric Miller.

Eric Miller has numerous albums and is best known as a flamenco guitar player. He also does a great Sting, along with other covers.

Miller began seriously playing guitar at the age of 12, inspired by all the great rhythm-n-blues and rock-n-roll of Detroit. Coming from a family of musicians and artists, Eric started playing professionally when he was 16. In no time he was playing some of the hottest and biggest venues in Detroit.

Hungry for travel and exposure to different sounds and music, Eric left Detroit in the mid ‘90s to travel to Europe where he spent months busking on the streets of France, Italy, England, Ireland, and eventually Spain. It was there that he was seduced by the art of flamenco.

After returning to the states, he was privileged to meet and eventually perform with La Dama Maria del Carmen, a world-renowned flamenco dancer who has performed with such flamenco greats as maestros Carlos Montoya and Juan Serrano.

After several years of disciplined study and performance of flamenco, Eric found himself drawn toward Brazilian music, inspired by the brilliance of masters such as Antonio Carlos Jobim and Caetano Veloso.

Eric says, “There is so much ocean and sun in bossa.”

There is no cover for the evening.

Thursday, Jan 23, 6-9 p.m., Eric plays with his father, Robin Miller, a Sedona favorite. Robin has his own Pandora station, has written many songs, and has an incredible album library.

The father-and-son duo perform acoustic guitar and play many originals and some covers. There is no charge for the evening. The evening is tagged “Chill on the Hill” with the Millers. There is no cover for the music.

Friday, Jan 24, 7-10 p.m., The Blues Review” returns to SBG offering their unique mix of cover songs with originals, merging Jazz and Blues to create a show that kicks off the three day holiday weekend. Uniquely original with their funky style, Bluesman Mike leads with bass, vocals and harmonica and is accompanied by Sugar Bear on lead guitar & vocals, Bobby Nealy on keyboards and drummer Steve Loecher.

The Blues Review soulful talents have been showcased at the top venues in Arizona and Sound Bites Grill is proud to feature The Blues Review for more than just their musical talents. Their engagement with the audience creates not only a party on stage but gets everyone moving and grooving. Reservations are recommended for this popular show which tends to sell out. Cover charge for the music is $10.

Saturday night, Jan. 25, internationally-renowned flamenco and classical guitarist “Esteban” returns to SBG this holiday weekend spotlighting his transcendent violinist (and daughter) Teresa Joy, along with Joe Morris on drums and Raul Yanez on keyboards.

Esteban has been romancing and wowing audiences around the world for decades sharing his incredible stories in addition to his musical genius with the assistance of the prolific artists who enhance the experience leaving the audience standing in applause at every performance ... and wanting more.

Between Esteban and Teresa Joy, the evening is an intimate musical journey, punctuated with enchanting conversation, mesmerizing guitar and violin performances and laughter. This is a ticketed event and doors open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner with the show beginning at 7 p.m.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops in Uptown Sedona and is open for lunch and dinner daily.

Reservations are recommended but not required.

For more information, reservations or tickets call 928-282-2713 or visit www.soundbitesgrill.com.