New York Times Bestselling authors programs at Sedona Library

Sedona Public Library will host three New York Times bestselling authors at two different programs in January.

Both events will be held at the Library at 3250 White Bear Road in West Sedona and are free and open to the public.

Mary Alice Monroe will read selections from her new book, “The Summer Guests” on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 3 p.m. in the community room.



Monroe is the award-winning author of more than 20 books, including the Beach House series and the Lowcountry series. She found her true calling in environmental fiction when she moved to coastal South Carolina. Already a successful author, she was captivated by the beauty and fragility of her new home.

Other bestselling authors have praised Monroe’s writing:

“Mary Alice Monroe writes gorgeously, with authority and tenderness, about the natural world and its power to inspire, transport, and to heal.”

— Susan Wiggs

“Mary Alice Monroe has become the premiere nature writer among southern novelists.” — Pat Conroy

This event is part of the Library’s “Our Earth, Our Habitat, Our Home” speaker series, a project supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Karen White and Beatriz Williams will launch their third book, “All the Ways We Said Goodbye” on Thursday, Jan. 30, 6:30 p.m., in the community room.

Their previous books are “The Glass Ocean” and “The Forgotten Room,” co-authored by Lauren Willig.

Karen White is the author of more than 20 novels, including the Charleston-set Tradd Street mystery series, “Dreams of Falling,” “The Night the Lights Went Out,” and “Flight Patterns.” She grew up in London, but now lives with her husband near Atlanta, Georgia.

Beatriz Williams is the author of “The Golden Hour,” “The Summer Wives,” “A Hundred Summers,” and other works of historical fiction. Beatriz’s books have won numerous awards, have been translated into more than a dozen languages, and appear regularly in bestseller lists around the world.

The library is partnering with The Literate Lizard bookstore to provide books for sale following both programs. The authors will be available to sign books and answer questions.

For more information about programs that we offer at Sedona Public Library, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, please stop by or call the Library at 928-282-7714.

You may also access the Library’s website at www.sedonalibrary.org to view the events calendar or to make an online donation.

