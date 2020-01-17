Pet photography and capturing magic of hummingbirds

Professional photographer Larry Cowles and his wife Susan will present at the meeting of the Sedona Camera Club starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, at the Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Road.

Doors open at 5:30.

Pet lovers, have you ever wanted to capture a picture of your pets that showed the world just how adorable they were to you? Then come to the next Sedona Camera Club meeting.

Professional photographer Larry Fowles and his wife Susan will discuss techniques to entice your pet to pose plus lighting hints, controlling their behavior and items to make the process easier.

In the second presentation the Cowles’are switching topics to the fast, fleeting, and charming hummingbirds that grace our area. This tiny bird, referred to as the jewel of the bird world, can be very challenging to photograph because of their speed. The discussion will center around the life of the hummingbrd, ways to attract them, as well as how to photograph with flash or natural light.

Guests are welcome to attend two meetings for free before they are encouraged to join. Membership in the Sedona Camera Club is $35 and supports bringing high-quality speakers to promote interest in photography and develop photographic skills. For more information on the Sedona Camera Club, go to sedonacameraclub.org.