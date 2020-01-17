Reds Sedona Grill keeps music flowing and good times going

Reds Sedona Grill offers musical entertainment four nights a week, featuring top-of-the-line performances to go with your meal.

Sundays, Reds also offers a happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m.

The restaurant is located at 2250 S.R. 89A, Sedona AZ 86336.

Call 928-340-5321 for reservations or visit SedonaRouge.com to learn more.

Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 6 to 9 p.m., it’s David Vincent Mills on the keyboard.

Mills is an accomplished composer and keyboardist with many years of performing in Sedona behind him.

His background music blends perfectly with the enjoyment of a fine meal and evening.

Thursday, Jan. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m., Lyndsay Cross performs.

Cross is a seasoned musician brimming with talent. Her beautiful voice combines perfectly with her exquisite guitar playing to create a wonderful atmosphere for enjoying live music with delicious fare.

Friday, Jan. 24, Evolution performs from 6 to 9 p.m.

Led by guitar and ukulele virtuoso Patrick Ki, this ensemble also includes Susannah Martin and other notable musicians joining in.

This band is known throughout Sedona as one of the best musical acts in town.

Great vocals, musicianship and audience rapport are what make this band stand out amongst the rest.

Saturday, Jan. 25, from 6 to 9 p.m., in the lounge, it’s Jerry McFarland.

McFarland is a singer/songwriter with a treasure trove of music at his command.

He can perform almost any song made popular through the decades and adds a bit of history to each song he performs.

His great voice combines with exquisite guitar work creating a perfect blend bound to enthrall any audience.