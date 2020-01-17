Sedona Film Fest presents ’63 Up’ premiere Jan. 24-30

The Sedona International Film Festival will present the Northern Arizona premiere of the critically-acclaimed and award-winning new documentary “63 Up” Jan. 24-30 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The “Up Series” is an anthology of documentary films that have followed the lives of 14 British children since 1964, when they were seven years old. Thus far the documentary has been eight films and now introducing the ninth installment, spanning over 63 years.

Led by Emmy-nominated, DGA and BAFTA-award-winning director Michael Apted (Chronicles of Narnia, Amazing Grace) throughout the decades, this groundbreaking documentary anthology has now reached “63 Up”, gaining further illuminating insight into its premise of asking whether or not our adult lives are pre-determined by our earliest influences and the social class in which we are raised. An issue as relevant to our society now as when the series first appeared.

“63 Up” film reveals more life-changing decisions, more shocking announcements and joy and tears in equal measure.

The original “7 Up” was broadcast as a one-off World in Action Special inspired by the founding editor Tim Hewat’s passionate interest in the Jesuit saying, “Give me the child until he is seven, and I will give you the man,” and his anger at what he saw as the rigidity of social class in England. “7 Up” featured the children talking about their hopes and dreams for the future. As members of the generation who would be running the country by the year 2000, what did they think they would become?

The result was ground-breaking and the follow-up films every seven years have won an array of awards.

Director Michael Apted, who moved to Hollywood in the late 70s to direct films including award-winning film “Coal Miner’s Daughter”, “The World Is Not Enough”, “The Chronicles of Narnia” and “Gorillas in the Mist”, has returned every seven years to chart the children’s progress through life.

Over six decades, the films have documented the group as they became adults and entered middle-age, dealing with everything life has thrown at them in between. Now, as the group reaches retirement age, the film is back to discover what they are doing.

“63 Up” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Jan. 24-30. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday and Sunday, Jan. 24 and 26; and 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 29 and 30.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.