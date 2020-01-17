Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Ayurveda Unveiled’ premiere Jan. 28

The Sedona International Film Festival will present a special Northern Arizona premiere of “Ayurveda Unveiled” on Tuesday, Jan. 28. There will be two shows at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Filmmaker Gita Desai (Yoga Unveiled) takes us on an immersive journey into India’s eternal wisdom of wellbeing presented in the groundbreaking documentary “Ayurveda Unveiled.”

At once a stunning cinematic experience and a definitive resource, “Ayurveda Unveiled” weaves together the history & essence of Ayurveda with a detailed examination of the underpinning philosophy, fundamental principles, and approaches to harmonizing our inner & outer world.

With contributions from the world’s leading thinkers and practitioners – including Deepak Chopra, Vasant Lad and Robert Svoboda – amidst locations of intoxicating beauty, what emerges is a timeless and all-encompassing science for enhancing life.

“Ayurveda Unveiled” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.