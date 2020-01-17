Sedona Heritage Museum features program with Arizona travel writer Roger Naylor

Explore Arizona in a whole new way, aided by travel writer and author Roger Naylor.

Wednesday, Jan. 29, Naylor will give a talk and PowerPoint presentation at the Sedona Heritage Museum about the hidden gems of Arizona state parks. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and is free to attend.

Roger Naylor is Arizona’s premier travel writer. In 2018, he was inducted into the Arizona Tourism Hall of Fame. His work appears most weeks in the Arizona Republic. He has also written for The Guardian, USA Today, Country Magazine, Arizona Highways, Go Escape and dozens more. He is the author of several books including The Amazing Kolb Brothers of Grand Canyon, Boots & Burgers: An Arizona Handbook for Hungry Hikers, and Arizona Kicks on Route 66. For more information, visit www.rogernaylor.com.

Naylor’s latest book is Arizona State Parks: A Guide to Amazing Places in the Grand Canyon State. It reveals the scenic wonders, rich history, and recreational opportunities contained within Arizona’s award-winning system of state parks.

“As a Cottonwood resident, I’ve been hiking the trails of Dead Horse Ranch State Park for 25 years,” says Naylor. “So I know how important the state parks are to the communities for quality of life issues. As a travel writer, I also understand the significance of the cultural and natural landmarks they preserve.”





Besides vivid stories and personal anecdotes, Naylor enhances each park chapter with a list of nearby attractions, activities, and popular events. Handy maps, indexes, and beautiful photos make it easy to plan your adventures. Arizona state parks exhibit a treasure trove of wonders, and deliver wild country almost right to our doorsteps. They are bite-sized family friendly adventures.



“These are our parks. People travel from all over the world to visit Grand Canyon but not so many know about Lyman Lake, Kartchner Caverns, Fort Verde, and Tonto Natural Bridge,” says Naylor. “That’s our turf. State parks are less crowded than national parks, and less expensive. Plus, the money you do spend stays right in the local community. That’s a big win-win.”

Arizona State Parks: A Guide to Amazing Places in the Grand Canyon State is a must-read for anyone with a passion for the endless beauty and intriguing history of Arizona. With Naylor sharing all his favorite spots and best kept secrets, this is a presentation you don’t want to miss.

“This book is the key to unlocking some of Arizona’s unique and special places,” says Naylor. “If you’re as passionate about this state as I am, you just naturally want to go and explore them all.”

Sedona Heritage Museum is located at 735 Jordan Road. For more information: 928-282-7038, wsedonamuseum.org.