Southwestern troubadour Shari Rowe brings country to Camp Verde

The Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation will host country recording artist Shari Rowe in concert Saturday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m., at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts in Camp Verde.

Shari Rowe has earned a reputation for capturing simplistic beauty, crafting each lyric and melody with truth, sincerity and artistic integrity.

This southwestern troubadour has spent her career captivating audiences world-wide, from festivals in Poland and charity events to big stage concerts alongside Wynonna Judd, Reba McEntire, Aaron Carter, Jimmie Allen, LeAnn Rimes, Diamond Rio, Three Dog Night, Mark Wills, Aaron Tippin, Parmalee, Carter Winter, Tracy Lawrence, and Aaron Watson.

On stage, Shari is nothing short of enchanting, but it’s her ability to translate the same intangible star-power into her recordings that sets her apart from the rest.

With a voice that sounds like home, Shari lives her life in the true spirit of country music, infusing her love of faith and family into everything she does. Most recently, Shari was selected to perform with industry legends Reba McEntire and Barry Manilow at the 25th Annual Celebrity Fight Night -- wildly known as one of the nation’s most elite charity events.

Whether she’s telling the tale of a twisted southern belle with “Southern Spells,” taking a risk with “Take That Shot,” or inviting you into her home with “Family Gathering,” Rowe’s magnetism is undeniable.

Fusing classic country and bluegrass with a modern mix, Shari Rowe manages to meet the standard of commercial country without losing her Arizonan roots.

She has been appointed the Celebrity Ambassador for the Scott Foundation that supports Arizona foster youth, and the Red Note Foundation, dedicated to helping students gain the music education they seek, and offer them opportunities to study and perform.

Shari’s band includes husband Kevin Rowe on bass guitar, Rocky Searan on keyboard and vocals, David Hubbard on drums, Alan Wells on lead guitar and Tommy Pulliam on acoustic guitar and vocals.

The Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation is a nonprofit performing arts organization. Its mission is to support the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts in presenting a rich array of culturally diverse arts programming for the Verde Valley in order to educate, enlighten, enrich and entertain students, residents and patrons of all ages, while providing leadership and support to advance cultural/performing arts and nourish appreciation for various art forms in the community. For additional information on the Foundation and to purchase tickets, visit the website at pecpaf.com. Tickets for children and students are always free.