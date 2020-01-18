Back to drawing board for Spring Creek Ranch
COTTONWOOD — Yavapai County’s Board of Supervisors granted a developer a continuance on a large-scale planned area development in the Cornville area.
The board unanimously agreed to grant Eric Borowsky a non-date-specific continuance on his Spring Creek Ranch re-zoning application. The County Planning & Zoning Commission’s Dec. 19, 5-4 recommendation to the Supervisors to deny approval of a planned area development made it highly likely Borowsky would modify or withdraw the proposal.
Yavapai County Development Services sent out a news release earlier this month stating Borowsky had requested a 60-day postponement on going to the County Board of Supervisors for a final vote on project approval. However, projects met with significant opposition from the Planning & Zoning Commission are rarely taken to the Supervisors as-is; modification to plans is usually a developer’s response.
Borowsky’s plan includes more than 2,000 residential and assisted living units, along with more than 500 RV spaces, spread across 282 acres in rural Cornville.
Development Services Director Dave Williams told the Supervisors on Wednesday that Borowsky will need at least 60 to 90 days to revise his plan, hold a community input meeting and return to the Planning & Zoning Commission for a new recommendation to the Board of Supervisors.
