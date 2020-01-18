College holds meet-and-greet with finalists for campus dean spot

Yavapai College President Lisa Rhine said Friday that she hopes to have James Perey’s replacement on the job by March 1.

“Hopefully this time next week we’ll make someone an offer,” Rhine said of the process that began with more than 80 applicants to replace Perey as dean of the college’s Verde and Sedona campuses.

Once his successor is in place, Perey will become associate vice president for strategic initiatives.

Friday, at the college’s Verde Campus in Clarkdale, the two finalists, Tina Redd and Emily McRobbie, each took part in a meet and greet.

Redd, then McRobbie, were each given 25 minutes to talk about their professional accomplishments and what they would do as Verde/Sedona dean.

Redd, currently director of Central Oregon Community College’s Redmond Campus, described herself as an effective leader and liaison for faculty and staff.

“Retention and success requires community,” Redd told the approximately two dozen people in attendance. “And community requires commitment to place.”

Question and answer

The second part of the meet-and-greet was a Q&A session where each question was pre-submitted to the college. The candidates were asked about their budget-making experience, their views on student population, how they would balance student needs with limited resources, and were asked to describe their advocacy skills.

With more than 20 years of professional experience at the K-12, community college and university levels in Arizona, McRobbie lives in Flagstaff as she teaches online adult and higher education courses through at the University of Southern Maine.

McRobbie described her leadership style as collaborative, transparent, supportive and transformative. She also expressed an interest in hybrid courses, meaning courses with both face-to-face and online components.

Bios on both Redd and McRobbie can be viewed at yc.edu/v6/human-resources/verde-dean-search.

Strategic initiatives

In addition to supporting online learning and Open Educational Resources efforts, Perey will help reimagine the college’s career services and integrate career exploration and planning into Yavapai’s pathways model.

Under the direction of Diane Ryan, the college’s vice president of strategic initiatives/interim vice president of instruction, the new dean will plan, direct, evaluate and oversee administration of academic affairs for the Verde Valley Campus and Sedona Center.

The new dean is also expected to participate on district committees related to academics, instruction, curriculum, and faculty affairs; and direct the planning, implementation, and evaluation of instructional programs based on the Verde Valley Campus and Sedona Center.

