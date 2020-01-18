Community Events & Happenings

Jan. 25

Shari Rowe in concert at Phillip England Center

CAMP VERDE — Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m., Shari Rowe brings her love of faith, family and the great outdoors to Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, 210 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde.

Fusing classic country and bluegrass, Rowe manages to meet the standard of commercial country without losing her Arizonan roots.

Phillip England Center is one mile south of Cliff Castle Casino at the Middle Verde exit off I-17.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit pecpaf.com.

Jan. 20

Montezuma Well seeks MLK Day volunteers

RIMROCK — Montezuma Well National Monument needs volunteers to help with the site’s traditional garden and historic pasture area to honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy.

Verde Valley residents will be joined by hundreds of thousands of volunteers across the country as part of the 25th annual MLK Day of Service.

Visit Montezuma Well’s picnic area at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20 to spread woodchips on the trail and prepare the site’s traditional garden for spring planting. Warm beverages and light snacks will be provided.

The MLK Day of Service encourages all Americans to improve communities through volunteer service. This year will mark the 25th celebration of the annual service event since Congress designated the MLK holiday the first ever National Day of Service and charged Corporation for National and Community Service with leading this effort.



On MLK Day, all National Parks will be fee free.

Montezuma Well is located at 5525 Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, visit nps.gov/moca or follow at @MontezumaNPS on Facebook and Instagram.

Jan. 20

Prescott National Forest offices closed for MLK Day

CAMP VERDE — All Prescott National Forest offices, including the Verde Ranger District station on State Route 260 in Camp Verde, will be closed Monday, Jan. 20 to observe the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

Offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Call the Verde Ranger District at 928-567-4121 for more information. Also visit the Prescott National Forest website, fs.usda.gov/prescott or facebook.com/PrescottNF.

Jan. 20

MLK Day of Service

COTTONWOOD — The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, taking place each year on the third Monday in January, happens on the only federal holiday observed as a national day of service – a “day on, not a day off.” The MLK Day of Service is a part of United We Serve, the President’s national call to service initiative.

Join your community in volunteering to improve the Verde River and its tributaries. The Friends of the Verde River will host three locations around the Verde Valley, with projects happening from 9 a.m. to noon.

Taking place each year on the third Monday in January, the MLK Day of Service is the only federal holiday observed as a national day of service – a “day on, not a day off.” The MLK Day of Service is a part of United We Serve, the President’s national call to service initiative. It calls for Americans from all walks of life to work together to provide solutions to our most pressing national problems. The MLK Day of Service empowers individuals, strengthens communities, bridges barriers, creates solutions to social problems, and moves us closer to Dr. King’s vision of a “Beloved Community.”

To learn more, visit verderiver.org or call 928-641-6013.

Jan. 21

Yavapai Democratic monthly meeting in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD — Donna Michaels, candidate for Yavapai District 3 Supervisor, will be the Yavapai County Democratic Party — Cottonwood speaker for this month’s meeting from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Red Rooster Café, 901 N. Main St., Cottonwood.

Michaels is an author with an expertise in education, public policy, land use planning, and government regulation. Michaels is also on the board of the Verde Valley Land Preservation Institute, is a board member of Arizona Rural Health Association, and founder of the Veterans’ Equine Therapeutic Alliance.

Michaels’s motto is protect, preserve, and promote. Social hour is from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m., followed by the meeting and speaker.

Presentation is free, refreshments will be served. Any questions, contact Kat Ginzel at 928-699-3417.

Jan. 22

A bird’s-eye view of the Verde Valley

SEDONA — At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the Sedona Public Library, professional photographer, naturalist and pilot Ted Grussing of Sedona will show his aerial photographs of the Verde Valley, as well as photographs of some of the birds that live here.

Grussing will show an angle of the world we don’t often see, and tell stories that go with them.

The Sedona Public Library is at 3250 White Bear Road.

Visit northernarizonaaudubon.org or email nazaudubon@northernarizonaaudubon.org for more information.

Jan. 23

Drinking and Drawing in the Roaring ‘20s

COTTONWOOD — The Old Town Drink and Draw, a free art event hosted by Sedona cartoonist Jan Marc “The Janimal” Quisumbing, will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at its new home at THAT Brewery in Cottonwood.

The event was first launched in 2015 and serves as a way for amateur, casual and professional artists of all media to come together to network, catch up and draw in a fun, family friendly environment.

Attendees are invited to bring their own supplies to draw with, but there will be paper, pencil and markers.

Visit Old Town Drink and Draw’s Facebook page or via Instagram with the hashtags #OTDD and #oldtowndrinkanddraw to see what’s created. The drink and draw is typically held on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month.

THAT Brewery is located at 300 East Cherry Street in Cottonwood. Attendees are welcome to bring their own food to THAT Brewery.

Contact Northern Arizona Cartoonist Association (NAZCA) president Jan Marc Quisumbing at holla@thejanimal.com for more information.

Jan. 23

Sedona Humane volunteer orientation

Just two or three hours per week is all it takes to make a difference in the life of a shelter animal.

Join the Sedona Humane Society for orientation and start volunteering. Check out this webpage for more information at humanesocietyofsedona.org.

Orientation is Thursday, Jan. 23, 10 a.m. to noon, 2115 Shelby Drive, West Sedona. For information, contact Sarah Porter at 928- 282-4679 or sporter@humanesocietyofsedona.org.

Jan. 23-25

Sedona Humane adoption event

“Change a Pet’s Life Day” is when The Humane Society of Sedona will have many animals at the shelter on Shelby Drive and cats at the Sedona PetSmart Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 23-25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All Pets from the Humane Society of Sedona receive medical and behavior screening, vaccinations, spaying/neutering, microchipping and socializing. There are numerous after-adoption benefits.

All adoption fees are only $20.20 for pets six month as and older. All adoption fees for active military and veterans will be waived during this event.

The cat adoption center is inside the Sedona PetSmart.

For information, contact Sarah Porter at 928- 282-4679 or sporter@humanesocietyofsedona.org.

Jan. 25

Explore the Baha’i faith

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Bahá’í community invites you to view a film titled Dawn of the Light about eight unique lives searching for one spiritual solution.

The film presentation of Dawn of the Light will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Cottonwood Public Library from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. and is free to the public.

The films focus is on the appearance of the Twin Manifestations of God — the Báb and Bahá’u’lláh — and how their teachings are revolutionizing human thought and behavior.

Baha’is believe that throughout the ages, God has sent divine messengers known as manifestations of God — among them Abraham, Krishna, Zoroaster, Moses, Buddha, Jesus Christ, Muhammad, and, in more recent times, the Báb and Bahá’u’lláh — to cultivate humanity’s spiritual, intellectual and moral capacities.

Sponsored by the Cottonwood Bahá’í community. No fees, no homework, all are welcome. For more information, call 928-274-6289 or email cottonwoodbahais@gmail.com.

Jan. 25

Supervisor Thurman at Beaver Creek community meeting

LAKE MONTEZUMA — At 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, the annual Beaver Creek Community Association meeting in conjunction with District 2 Supervisor Thomas Thurman’s Community Meeting will be held in the Beaver Creek Adult Center, 4250 E. Zuni Way, Lake Montezuma.

Thurman will speak about Yavapai County and Beaver Creek issues. Verl Cook, Yavapai County roads superintendent, will present roads information.

The meeting will include an update on the proposed shopping center. BCCA will also conduct the board of director election.

Members and non-members are welcome to attend. More information available at BeaverCreekAZ.us or call 928-301-2749.

Jan. 25

Learn about ‘Outlaw Dirty Money’ initiative

COTTONWOOD — Enjoy coffee or tea at no charge Saturday, Jan. 25, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Red Rooster Cafe, 901 N. Main Street, Cottonwood, to learn about the non-partisan Outlaw Dirty Money 2020 Initiative.

Terry Goddard will describe the aims of the group, co-founded by a Republican — Tom Horne; a Democrat (Goddard) and an independent voter. Horne and Goddard are both former Arizona Attorneys General.

RSVP, if possible, to Diane at diane@outlawdirtymoney.com if you would like to come, to help provide a rough estimate of attendees. Read about the group at outlawdirtymoney.com.

Jan. 25

Fundraiser for Humane Society

COTTONWOOD — Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Red Rooster Cafe, 901 N. Main Street, Cottonwood, will support the Verde Valley Humane Society with a fundraiser. Ten percent of the sales from food purchases and 20 percent of alcoholic beverage sales from that day will be donated to Verde Valley Humane Society to help care for homeless pets.

Jan. 26

Wade Hammond at Clarkdale Baptist Church

CLARKDALE — Country Music Association award winning artist Wade Hammond is returning to Clarkdale Baptist Church, 1051 W. SR 89A, to perform at 6p.m. Jan. 26.

Concert is free, but an offering will be taken.

Hammond travels across the country from his Hoover, Alabama home with his wife Kathy as they share a country flavored inspirational music.



Multiple albums recorded by Hammond yielded songs that earned their way to No. 1 on the Inspirational Country Music charts and one to No. 12 on the mainstream Country charts. His music can be heard on AM and FM radio stations, internet radio, Pandora, iHeart and Sirius/XM radio.

Hammond was the ICMA male vocalist winner of the Year for 2015, twice nominated Entertainer of the Year, and has 14 other nominations throughout his career.

Call 928-639-1175 for more information.

Thursdays Jan. 30-March 5

Free Healthy Basics cooking classes at Northern Arizona Healthcare

COTTONWOOD — Northern Arizona Healthcare’s healthy basics cooking classes are here to help kick-start a healthy new lifestyle in 2020.

This six-week series is free to community members. The first class is from noon until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Verde Valley Medical Center, 269 S. Candy Lane in Cottonwood, Conference Room B.

Healthy basics classes help participants understand the value of choosing economical, plant-based foods that mean savings on grocery and medical bills.

Eating a nutritious diet can greatly reduce risk of chronic non-communicable diseases and protect against heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

Each one-hour class includes information about how certain foods and nutrients work to promote health, along with a live cooking demonstration highlighting simple and nutritious recipes that anyone can easily recreate at home. All classes end with sampling the flavorful dishes prepared.

Local culinary instructor Chris Kalinich will facilitate. Kalinich is a certified Food for Life instructor with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.

Classes are held weekly on Thursdays from Jan. 30 through March 5. For more information or to register for classes, call 928-214-2877.

Jan. 31

Mental health first aid

The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley is partnering with the Verde Valley Homeless Coalition and the City of Cottonwood to offer to the community, at no charge, an eight-hour training in mental health first aid.

The first aid training will be from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 at the Cottonwood Recreation Center, 150 S. 6th St.

The training is designed to teach participants how to help a loved one, an employee, or a neighbor who might be experiencing a mental health crisis.

Participants learn the signs of addictions and mental illness, a five-step plan to assess a situation and help, the impact of mental and substance use disorders, and local resources which can help.

This course is free and taught by certified mental health first aid instructors and includes lecture, videos, group activities and reference materials covering first aid for mental health problems including depression, anxiety, psychosis, and substance use disorders.

A substantial discussion of suicide is also part of the program.

Call or email Barbara Litrell to register at 928-649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com. Bring your lunch. Classes are limited to 24.

Sundays in February

Clergy Letter Project

CLARKDALE — The popular and thought-provoking series of programs for the Science and Religion Lecture Series, part of the Clergy Letter Project, will take place on each of the four Sundays in February at 2:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary, 330 Scenic, Clarkdale.

Guest speakers for the series are as follows:

• Feb. 2, Wayne Ranney, renowned geologist and authority on Antarctica;

• Feb. 9, Ken Zoll, director of the Verde Valley Archeological Society and director of the Museum in Camp Verde

• Feb. 16, Samantha Gorney, deputy director of education, Lowell Observatory

• Feb. 23, Georgia Braithwaite, Spirit of Joy Church member and botanist

Lectures are free. Refreshments in the Fellowship Hall will follow each program. Call 928-634-4102 for more information.

Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23

Science and Religion lecture series

The program series “Science and Religion Lecture Series,” part of the Clergy Letter Project, will include lectures on each of the four Sundays in February at 2:30 pm in the Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church sanctuary, 330 Scenic Drive, Clarkdale.

Guest speakers for the series will be Wayne Ranney, renowned geologist and authority on Antarctica, on Feb. 2; Ken Zoll, director of the Verde Valley Archeological Society and director of a museum in Camp Verde, Feb. 9; Samantha Gorney, Deputy director of education, Lowell Observatory, Feb. 16 and Georgia Braithwaite, Spirit of Joy Church member and a botanist, on Feb. 23.

As in the past, the lectures are free and open to the public. Refreshments in the Fellowship Hall will follow each program. Call 634-4102 for further information.

Feb. 4 through April 14

AARP Tax-Aide Services

CAMP VERDE — Come to Camp Verde Community Library’s Founders Room from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 4 through April 14 for no-cost tax preparation and e-filing services for taxpayers of all ages by AARP Tax-Aide IRS-certified volunteers.

You need to bring the following items to help you prepare your tax return: previous year’s tax return; social security cards and/or ITIN notices/cards or other official documentation that show the taxpayer identification numbers for every individual on your return; government-issued photo ID for each taxpayer; checking or savings account information if you want to direct deposit any refund or direct debit any amounts due; Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN) for each individual if applicable; income documents such as W-2 1099; deduction documents if doing itemized deductions, and 1095-A forms if you purchased insurance through the Marketplace (Exchange). Other forms may be necessary depending on your situation.

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road.

For more information, visit the library’s website at cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Feb. 7

First Fridays presents Vince Randall, story of Exodus

CLARKDALE — Vincent Randall’s ancestors were part of the people taken from their homeland. Randall will share the stories of his people’s return to the Verde Valley at Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum, 900 First North, from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, Feb. 7.

Feb. 11

Learn business tax basics

The Arizona Department of Revenue cordially invites you to attend a free business tax basics workshop

This workshop is an overview of transaction privilege tax (TPT) basics for businesses.

Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Town Council Chambers, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

Topics include licensing and reporting, location-based reporting, tax rates, exemption certificates, exemptions and deduction codes, added tax versus tax factoring, and calculating and reporting tax.

Cost is free, but you need to bring your own electronic device.

Feb. 15

Fruit tree pruning demonstrations

CAMP VERDE — It’s fruit tree pruning season and the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, Yavapai County is offering two free deciduous fruit tree pruning demonstrations conducted by Extension Agent Jeff Schalau.

Come and learn why, when, and how to prune your backyard fruit trees. Demonstrations will cover apples, pears, plums, peaches, nectarines, cherries, and more. Fertilization, irrigation and fruit thinning will also be discussed.

Two pruning demonstrations are scheduled. The first will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday Feb. 15 at the Marmaduke Orchard, 3435 S Silver Road, Camp Verde. It is not necessary to register – just come and learn.

Maps and directions to these workshops are available on the Yavapai County Cooperative Extension web site: cals.arizona.edu/yavapai/pruning/.

Signs will be posted prior to the workshops to help participants find the locations. Follow Extension Agent, Jeff Schalau on Twitter (@jeffschalau) for timely information such as cancellations due to inclement weather.

Feb. 23

Blazin’ for Books is fundraiser for Imagination Library

COTTONWOOD — Blazin’ for Books is a fundraiser for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in the Verde Valley, to be held Feb. 23, 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the Blazin’ M Ranch, 1875 Mabery Ranch Rd, Cottonwood.

Tickets are $50 per person and include a chuckwagon dinner, special entertainment, raffle, silent and live auctions, and more. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Verde Valley Imagination Library.

Tickets are now available at vvilbooks.com or by contacting Jennette Bill at 928-301-1363 or JLBill@outlook.com.

Each month, 2000 Verde Valley children ages 0 to 5 receive a free age-appropriate book labeled with their names, mailed directly to their home. The program costs $30 per child, per year for 12 quality books chosen by an advisory panel of educators.

VVIL is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. To register a child in the program, visit vvilbooks.com.

Feb. 26

How gilded and red-shafted flickers respond to their own voice

SEDONA — Learn how gilded and red-shafted flickers respond to their own voice. Join us at the Sedona Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 26 as we hear Becky Lausch, a PhD student at Northern Arizona University, talk about her research on the differences in flicker species here in Arizona.

You’ll hear how the birds respond to voice playbacks in areas where the two woodpeckers should be completely separated and in areas of potential overlap.

You’ll learn a whole lot about flickers in this scientific talk. Sedona Public Library is at 3250 White Bear Road. Join us at 5:30 p.m. for social time, the program begins at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit northernarizonaaudubon.org or email nancearmstrong@gmail.com.

Feb. 28-March 1

Clarkdale Rocks Gem & Mineral Show

CLARKDALE — The next semi-annual Clarkdale Rocks Gem & Mineral Show and Sale is set to take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 28, 29 and March 1. The Mingus Gem & Mineral Club will host the event at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse Auditorium, 19 N. Ninth St., Clarkdale. On Friday and Saturday, the show will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, March 1, the show hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is no charge for admission.

Dealers, wire-wrapping and geode-splitting demonstrations, agates, fossils, gems, beads, findings, cabochons, crystals, geodes, rock slabs, tumble-polished minerals, handcrafted jewelry, carvings and unique gift items will be available. There will be a “Kids’ Corner,” offering free mineral specimens for children 12 and under, and children can play the Spin-n-Win Wheel.

Get your mineral specimens identified while experiencing great family fun for everyone from youths to seniors.

Daily raffles will be held for a chance to win one of many beautiful prizes to be offered throughout the show.

Contact Bill Hedglin for information at billkarin3@q.com or 928-634-0269 or Mike Kavanagh at kavanagh1368@yahoo.com or 928-451-9193. Also, visit the club website for information at mingusgem.club.

Through March 6

VVREO hosting ‘Shark Tank’-type event

CAMP VERDE — The Verde Valley Regional Economic Organization provides access to resources for regional business creation, attraction, retention and expansion.

Anyone who feels they have a breakthrough idea or an existing business with ideas on how to expand should contact the VVVREO to see what assistance they can obtain.

The Verde Valley Pioneer Pitch Competition includes four pre-workshops in February, and concludes March 5-6, 2020. Applicant participation cost is $35, but finalists are eligible to receive scholarships and prizes to assist in their business development.

During this unique “Shark Tank”-inspired pitch contest, each entrepreneur will have the opportunity to receive instruction and advice from multiple industry experts on how to start or accelerate a business or ideas while competing to win prizes and scholarships.

Applicants will need to explain their start up idea, what they feel their unique selling proposition is, and why the product or service is better than what is already on the market.

Contestant pre-workshops, hosted by the Yavapai College Small Business Development Center, will be held Feb. 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2020.

A public event, with a finalist presentation, is set for Friday, March 6. Kiersten Hathcock, winner of ABC’s Shark Tank, will be a keynote speaker, instructor, coach, and mentor during the three-day event.

Follow event updates on Facebook, join an email list or visit the website vvreo.com.

March 21

Loven Family run, walk

COTTONWOOD — This year’s Loven Family Run & Walk is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at Blazin’ M Ranch, 1875 Mabery Ranch Road in Cottonwood.

This race is great for all ages and skill levels, as the Loven Family Run & Walk features a 2K run/walk, 5K run/walk and 10K run through Riverfront Park and Dead Horse Ranch State Park.

Proceeds support Valley View Care and EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine, both programs of Northern Arizona Healthcare.

Pre-registration is us through March 18 and includes t-shirt and breakfast. The 2K Run/Walk is $25, the 5K Run/Walk is $30 and the 10K Run is $35. Register early at lovenfamilyrun.com. Please, no pets.

Awards will be presented to the men’s & women’s 10K & 5K overall winners, as well as top three finishers in each age category.

Age categories: 9 and younger, 10-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60 and older.