Cottonwood City Council addresses sidewalk displays and patio seating

COTTONWOOD — What’s the proper balance between sidewalk space for pedestrians and allowing merchants to promote their products and services?

That’s a question the Cottonwood City Council will have to address if its direction for an ordinance about sidewalk displays is honored. A discussion at Tuesday’s work session focused on the city’s sidewalk policy and a proposed ordinance that would create more uniformity and council-approved language and guidance for what merchants can and cannot have in front of their businesses.

Community Development Director Scott Ellis brought the item to the council, whose members raised concerns ranging from the needs of those who use motorized carts to concerns over voting in an ordinance that seems to target one or a few businesses.

“I don’t want to have to enforce an ordinance that only affects one establishment,” Councilor Tosca Henry said.

Ellis said feedback from the business community, to the city, drove his department to bring the concern to the council. He explained that given the increased economic growth of the city, and the desire of some merchants to display some of their merchandise on public sidewalks, establishing codified guidelines will create a uniform approach to allowing sidewalk displays.

Ellis used the term “clutter” in describing the possibility some businesses might have too many items on or at the edges of a sidewalk.

City Manager Ron Corbin said the Arizona Department of Health Services requirement is for a four-foot-wide space available on all sidewalks for pedestrians to pass through. The Cottonwood sidewalk policy calls for more than that: five feet.

“ADHS and the city are only responsible for enforcing their own regulations,” Corbin explained. Another goal of an ordinance would be to consolidate rules governing outdoor displays, sidewalk cafes and structures such as awnings, patio covers, fencing and benches into a single section of the city’s zoning ordinance.

Mike Kilpatrick, owner of Verde Valley Olive Oil Traders in Old Town, spoke during the work sessions, saying he’s very happy with the way that neighborhood and Cottonwood have rebounded economically in the nine years he’s been in business.

“The other thing that’s changed, in my opinion, is, to use your word, ‘clutter’ or, what I call trashiness of the whole Old Town area,” Kilpatrick told the Council. “I’m thinking of it cosmetically, just dumping piles out in front of stores. I would hate for that for be a continuing image of what we are.”

Christel Radke, owner of Pink Rain Boutique, said she agrees with Kilpatrick on the cosmetics. “It (clutter) gives it a flea-market appearance that is not conducive to what Old Town is about,” Radke said. “It’s also a hazard — especially at night.”

There was some discussion about cafés and outdoor dining and alcohol service, which involves state-level regulations. The work session ended with Mayor Tim Elinski saying he expects a draft ordinance to be brought before the Council soon.

The Council is set to hold a regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 21, 6 p.m., in the Council Chambers, 826 N. Main St., Cottonwood.