OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Jan. 19
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Fourteen-year-old prepares ninth MLK march in Camp Verde

Chandler Plante leads a Martin Luther King, Jr. march down Main Street in Camp Verde. For the ninth consecutive year, Plante, now 14, brings attention to Dr. King’s message. VVN/Bill Helm

Chandler Plante leads a Martin Luther King, Jr. march down Main Street in Camp Verde. For the ninth consecutive year, Plante, now 14, brings attention to Dr. King’s message. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: January 18, 2020 10:47 a.m.

CAMP VERDE — Nine years ago, Chandler Plante led his first Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march down Camp Verde’s Main Street.

At 11 a.m. Monday, the 14-year-old Camp Verde High School freshman prepares for another remembrance of the civil rights leader, who was slain in Memphis, Tennessee on April 4, 1968.

In 2012, Plante led his first MLK Day march in Camp Verde when he was 6 years of age.

This year’s march will begin at the corner of Main and Hollamon streets in Camp Verde.

After the march, folks are invited to the Camp Verde Community Center gym for a celebration that will include an opening prayer by pastor Yancey Valdez of Camp Verde’s Journey Church.

King had a “conviction that all people, of every color, every tongue, every tribe, every nation, should be able to enjoy the freedoms endowed in every human being as created in the image of God,” Valdez said.

The MLK remembrance will also include a welcome address by Mayor Charlie German, the National Anthem led by the Olive Branch nursing home in Rimrock, and a presentation by the Camp Verde Middle School student council.

According to a copy of his welcome address, German states that with “all that is going on in our world and nation today, I have a dream that we would all just take a deep breath before we explode our frustration and vent our anger.”

“Think of how what we are about to say or do, (is it) going to be a positive impact on those around us? What is the impact going to be for our community?” German asks. “My issue and dream is that we all think of a more positive way in which to bring our concerns forward.”

Monday’s MLK Day event is scheduled from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Living the dream: Verde Valley’s youth learn about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Chandler Plante wins Community Spark award
MLK Day committee being formed in Camp Verde
Editorial: Martin Luther King Jr. Day another chance to do for others
2012 Verde Pride Awards: Chandler Plante: Student of the Year

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News