OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Jan. 19
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Eleanor B. Bohm

Eleanor B. Bohm

Eleanor B. Bohm

Originally Published: January 18, 2020 9:59 a.m.

Eleanor B. Bohm was born in Sidney, Montana, November 10, 1926. She spent her childhood on the family farm, but although an amazing adventurer and outdoorswoman, she was not cut out for farming.

She moved to Arizona in the 1940’s for work, after attending a business college in Oregon and sharing an apartment with her brother Harry for a time.

She eventually married George R. Bohm, her husband of 37 years and they opened a gun and sporting goods store (Bohm’s), which operated in Phoenix for 20 some years.

In the early 1960’s she went to work for the Arizona State Government and in her early days there in the secretarial pool, was assigned to Sandra Day O’Connor (later first female Supreme Court Justice).

She eventually was the Assistant Supervisor in the Legislative Council, which produced all the printed material for the floor of the House and the Senate.

She was a life long, very active Lutheran attending Grace Lutheran in Phoenix and Spirit of Joy in Clarkdale. She moved to Cottonwood in 1999 with her daughter, Georgia Brown Braithwaite.

She and husband George had always wanted to retire to Sedona and even though he was gone, when Georgia’s job moved to Cottonwood, that was close enough. She was a wonderful seamstress, sewing clothes and costumes for many lucky family members and friends. She sewed for the Head start program for decades, did fabulous needlework and many other crafting projects, many of which are adored family treasures.

Although her parents and siblings, Anna Mae Bronec, Charles Becker and Harry Becker have preceded her, she is survived by many much loved nieces and nephews, as well as great and great-great nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren (thru George); her daughter Georgia and a multitude of beloved friends.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at Spirit of Joy February 29, 2020, in Clarkdale.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Paula G. Brannock 1926-2018
Obituary: Florine Mardell Becker Cranmer 1921-2017
Obituary: Paula G. Brannock 1926-2018
Georgia L. Boggs, 1926-2007
Obituary: Eleanor Jean Mulhorn 1922 - 2015

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News