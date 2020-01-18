Obituary: Everette ‘Lee’ Fringer 1948-2019
The Fringer family lost a wonderful father, son, brother, coach and friend. On December 13, 2019 Mr. Everette Fringer, favorably known as “Lee,” passed away from complications due to his ailing health.
The contributions he made will be cherished by all that knew him.
Lee was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on March 23, 1948. He lived in many places while enlisted in the Navy as a “Seabee.”
Lee later settled in Manassa, Colorado, working in construction and lapidary work. He lived in Manassa with his family until 1991 when he moved to Camp Verde Arizona where he continued his work in construction and lapidary work with his brother and best friend Scott Fringer. He lived and worked in Camp Verde until his death.
Lee was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Cathi Fringer and his parents, Alice and Leverette Fringer. He is survived by his children, two sons, Denny Fringer (Paige Fringer) and Derick Fringer (Angela Caivano-Abstance); his two daughters, Kimberly Flaherty (Jon Flaherty) and Alecia Fringer; his grandchildren, Hannah Cooper (Robert), Victoria (RJ), Veronica, Casey, Brock, Kayda, McKya, Kyton, Hallie, Sophia and Claire; his great grandchildren, Sophie and Danielle Cooper; numerous brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.
His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with. Please join us and share your stories of remembrance on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Prescott Military Memorial sight in Prescott, Arizona at 3pm.
A gathering and meal at Derick Fringer’s house (Prescott Valley) will follow the services.
Information provided by survivors.
