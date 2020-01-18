OFFERS
Obituary: Helen Louise Marsh

Originally Published: January 18, 2020 9:54 a.m.

Helen Louise Marsh, age 95, of Camp Verde, Arizona passed away on January 13, 2020 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being done through Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley.

News