Obituary: Helen Louise Marsh
Originally Published: January 18, 2020 9:54 a.m.
Helen Louise Marsh, age 95, of Camp Verde, Arizona passed away on January 13, 2020 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being done through Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley.
