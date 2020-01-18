OFFERS
Obituary: Joan L. Headland 1937-2020

Joan L. Headland

Joan L. Headland

Originally Published: January 18, 2020 10:08 a.m.

Joan L. Headland, 82, Cottonwood (Verde Village), passed away on January 12, 2020. She was born on April 19, 1937 in Rochester, Pennsylvania to William B. Headland and Hazel Rhodes. Joan worked and retired from the City of Los Angeles.

Joan was one of the original founders of Greyhound Pets of America, a national racing greyhound rescue organization that began in 1987. She was a dedicated volunteer for more than 20 years and instigated the greyhound rescue movement in California and here in the Verde Valley in 1993.

Joan is survived by her longtime partner of 58 years, Carol Osborne of Cottonwood.

Joan was the youngest of five children and leaves brother, James N. Headland of San Diego, Calif.; a nephew, Stephen Headland and wife, Nancy of Paso Robles, Calif. and niece Janet French of Palm Desert, Calif.

She will be cremated with no services. Contributions to may be made to FastFriends Greyhound Adoption of California, www.fastfriends.org/donate (Paypal available) or mail to: FastFriends, 1210 N. Cypress Street, La Habra Heights, CA 90631.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

