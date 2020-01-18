Obituary: Justin Keith White 1983-2019

Justin Keith White passed away at his home on December 25, 2019. After a courageous and long battle with depression, the pain became unbearable and Justin lost his fight.

He was born to Linda Heath on February 11, 1983.



He is survived by his wife, Jaime White; sister, Brittney Brewer; brothers, Sheldon Ryan and Ronnie White; nieces Kinlee, Bailee and Maya; nephew, Tanner and his dogs/sidekicks, Romeo and Juliet.



Justin could make anyone laugh with his laugh, as it was extremely contagious. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his dogs. He is loved by many and will be deeply missed.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, https://afsp.org/take-action/give-a-gift/in-memory-of.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Cornerstone Church, 412 N. 10th Street in Cottonwood, on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.



An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.





Information provided by survivors.