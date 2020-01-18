Obituary: Justin Keith White 1983-2019
Justin Keith White passed away at his home on December 25, 2019. After a courageous and long battle with depression, the pain became unbearable and Justin lost his fight.
He was born to Linda Heath on February 11, 1983.
He is survived by his wife, Jaime White; sister, Brittney Brewer; brothers, Sheldon Ryan and Ronnie White; nieces Kinlee, Bailee and Maya; nephew, Tanner and his dogs/sidekicks, Romeo and Juliet.
Justin could make anyone laugh with his laugh, as it was extremely contagious. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his dogs. He is loved by many and will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, https://afsp.org/take-action/give-a-gift/in-memory-of.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Cornerstone Church, 412 N. 10th Street in Cottonwood, on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
- Two arrested, one at large in Speedway robbery
- Former Sedona woman pleads guilty in sex exploitation case
- 49-year-old man arrested on child sex charges
- Brewery, hotel brightens Clarkdale’s downtown outlook
- Cottonwood man arrested for sex crime for second time in one week
- Alleged child molester arrested in Coconino County
- Camp Verde: George files complaint over Butner’s ‘unsubstantiated allegations’
- Politically speaking, it’s a sign of the times in Jerome
- Cottonwood Gas Station robbed by two armed men; $1,000 reward offered
- Villa Bellagio re-zoning application withdrawn
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested
- Public’s help sought in locating alleged child molester
- Cottonwood Gas Station robbed by two armed men; $1,000 reward offered
- Minimum wage increases on Jan. 1
- More than 400 pounds of marijuana found abandoned near Rimrock, Sedona
- Donuts and ice cream in the same Cottonwood store, starting Saturday
- Kidnapping suspect arrested at I-17 rest stop
- Two arrested, one at large in Speedway robbery
- Cottonwood PD: Man evades traffic stop, crashes vehicle, ends up in jail
- State Route 89A closed in Oak Creek Canyon
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: