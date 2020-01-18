Sharp shooting Vols too much for Mingus boys basketball

Mingus Union boys basketball’s upset bid ran into Lee Williams’ sharp shooting.

The No. 43 Marauders (4-16, 1-5 Grand Canyon) lost 63-39 to No. 15 Lee Williams at home on Friday night.

“We played a couple good quarters, just had too many turnovers and just let their shooters get away from us when we came out from halftime and they just got hot,” said Mingus Union head coach Albert Rodriguez.

The Vols won their third straight game and sixth of their last seven.

“I thought we played pretty well,” said Lee Williams head coach Cain Atkinson. “it was really nice to see my guys just really look like they enjoyed being out there and they enjoyed being a team, enjoyed being a family, something that we’ve talked about every single day It was nice to see that.”

Mingus lead in a back and forth first quarter but the Vols took a 12-11 lead after the first intermission and built on that.

LW led by eight at the half and expanded that lead to double digits in the third quarter and then up to 20 points in during a stretch in first three minutes of the period. They made seven three pointers, including three in a row in the third quarter.

“We usually shoot better when we actually look like we’re having fun and we actually like basketball, so it was nice to see those threes go in because last couple of games shooting wise we’ve kinda struggled, so it was nice to see guys knock down some shots,” Atkinson said.

The Vols led 46-29 after three quarters.

“We always have good flashes of things,” Albert Rodriguez said. “We’re just trying to get a little more consistency out of all the pieces. We definitely believe in ourselves but we have to just have a better focus and playing a complete game, not just bits and pieces.”

Photo Gallery Mingus basketball hosts Lee Williams 011720

LW freshman guard Kohen Juelfs and senior guard Tony Luna led all scorers with 17 points each. Luna scored three treys.

Junior guard Marcell Thompson also scored in doubt figures for the Vols, getting 14.

Senior Jace Taylor and junior Trey Peters led the way for the Marauders with eight points each and junior Devin Rodriguez added six.

“We get good performances, it’s usually somebody different each game and that’s part of one that I just talked about, getting a little more consistency out of guys and being able to rely on certain shots,” Albert Rodriguez said.

The Marauders recently won their first regular season game of the year on Jan. 11 in their last home game, 66-56 over No. 32 Mohave. Their previous wins came in tournaments.

“It was good, I was just so happy for the boys more than anything we executed well that game an even though Mohave’s towards the bottom of the section, there’s still no push over and our guys still came out and played hard, didn’t play down to a level and executed,” Albert Rodriguez said.

UP NEXT

The Marauders travel to No. 32 Mohave on Tuesday. Their next home game is Friday against No. 33 Prescott.