OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Jan. 19
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sports briefs: CV basketball teams, Mingus girls soccer continue winning, MUHS boys soccer earns last second draw

Camp Verde senior Tanna Decker scores in the Cowboys’ 58-41 win over Valley Lutheran at home on Tuesday. VVN/James Kelley

Camp Verde senior Tanna Decker scores in the Cowboys’ 58-41 win over Valley Lutheran at home on Tuesday. VVN/James Kelley

mugshot photo
By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: January 18, 2020 3:20 p.m.

Despite playing their first game away from Verde Valley/Sedona in about a month, Camp Verde High girls basketball kept on rolling on Friday night.

The No. 1 Cowboys (18-2, 4-0 Central) beat No. 33 Northland Prep 59-22 on Friday night on the road to win their 12th straight.

Camp Verde next hosts No. 15 Sedona Red Rock on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Last minute goal nets draw for Mingus boys soccer

Thanks to some last minute heroics, Mingus Union boys soccer earned a draw at Mohave on Friday night.

The No. 21 Marauders (3-2-1, 0-0-1 Grand Canyon) tied No. 37 Mohave on the road on Friday night after a goal in the last 30 seconds by junior forward Mitchell Cristman, of an assist from senior midfielder Angel De La Cruz.

Junior forward Eduardo Lazaro opened the scoring, assisted by junior forward Domanic Renik. After Mohave tied it up, Lazaro scored his second, with senior midfielder Alan Salgado getting the assist. Then in the second half Mohave tied it at 3-3 and then in the first half of overtime took the lead.

The Marauders return to action on Wednesday when they host No. 33 Prescott at 5 p.m.

Mingus girls soccer wins sixth straight

Mingus Union girls soccer bested Mohave on Friday night at to win their sixth straight.

The No. 6 Marauders (6-1, 1-1 Grand Canyon) beat the No. 28 Thunderbirds 2-1.

Senior midfielder/forward Felicia Bueno scored the first goal on a free kick from senior midfielder Jaiden Behlow.

Then sophomore midfielder/defender Kamber Delahel scored the game winner, assisted by Behlow and senior goalkeeper Zoey Arwine.

Up next for the Marauders is a home game against No. 8 Bradshaw Mountain on Jan. 28.

CV boys basketball continues winning

Camp Verde High boys basketball won their ninth in a row and 12th of their last 13 games on Friday.

Playing in their first game away from Verde Valley/Sedona since Dec. 17, the No. 8 Cowboys (16-3, 3-0 Central) beat No. 23 Northland Prep 68-45.

The Cowboys held the Spartans to two points in the second quarter, while senior guard

Jason Collier scored 36 points, his sixth straight game of scoring at least 28 points.

Sophomore guard/forward Chino Salas-Zorrilla scored 15.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, the Cowboys beat No. 42 Valley Lutheran 77-31. The Flames did outscore Collier, who had 28. Salas-Zorrilla scored 13.

Camp Verde’s next hosts No. 24 Sedona Red Rock on Friday at 7 p.m.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Sports briefs: Mingus boys soccer opens new year with 2-0 win over Youngker
Sports briefs: Mingus boys basketball falls to Deer Valley
Sports briefs: Camp Verde girls soccer upsets No. 3 Blue Ridge
Sports briefs: Mingus boys basketball and soccer win two in a row, MUHS girls basketball falls
Top Camp Verde High sports stories of 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News