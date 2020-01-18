Sports briefs: CV basketball teams, Mingus girls soccer continue winning, MUHS boys soccer earns last second draw

Despite playing their first game away from Verde Valley/Sedona in about a month, Camp Verde High girls basketball kept on rolling on Friday night.

The No. 1 Cowboys (18-2, 4-0 Central) beat No. 33 Northland Prep 59-22 on Friday night on the road to win their 12th straight.

Camp Verde next hosts No. 15 Sedona Red Rock on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Last minute goal nets draw for Mingus boys soccer

Thanks to some last minute heroics, Mingus Union boys soccer earned a draw at Mohave on Friday night.

The No. 21 Marauders (3-2-1, 0-0-1 Grand Canyon) tied No. 37 Mohave on the road on Friday night after a goal in the last 30 seconds by junior forward Mitchell Cristman, of an assist from senior midfielder Angel De La Cruz.

Junior forward Eduardo Lazaro opened the scoring, assisted by junior forward Domanic Renik. After Mohave tied it up, Lazaro scored his second, with senior midfielder Alan Salgado getting the assist. Then in the second half Mohave tied it at 3-3 and then in the first half of overtime took the lead.

The Marauders return to action on Wednesday when they host No. 33 Prescott at 5 p.m.

Mingus girls soccer wins sixth straight

Mingus Union girls soccer bested Mohave on Friday night at to win their sixth straight.

The No. 6 Marauders (6-1, 1-1 Grand Canyon) beat the No. 28 Thunderbirds 2-1.

Senior midfielder/forward Felicia Bueno scored the first goal on a free kick from senior midfielder Jaiden Behlow.

Then sophomore midfielder/defender Kamber Delahel scored the game winner, assisted by Behlow and senior goalkeeper Zoey Arwine.

Up next for the Marauders is a home game against No. 8 Bradshaw Mountain on Jan. 28.

CV boys basketball continues winning

Camp Verde High boys basketball won their ninth in a row and 12th of their last 13 games on Friday.

Playing in their first game away from Verde Valley/Sedona since Dec. 17, the No. 8 Cowboys (16-3, 3-0 Central) beat No. 23 Northland Prep 68-45.

The Cowboys held the Spartans to two points in the second quarter, while senior guard

Jason Collier scored 36 points, his sixth straight game of scoring at least 28 points.

Sophomore guard/forward Chino Salas-Zorrilla scored 15.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, the Cowboys beat No. 42 Valley Lutheran 77-31. The Flames did outscore Collier, who had 28. Salas-Zorrilla scored 13.

Camp Verde’s next hosts No. 24 Sedona Red Rock on Friday at 7 p.m.