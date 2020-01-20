Community events & happenings, Jan. 20

Jan. 21

Yavapai Democratic monthly meeting in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD — Donna Michaels, candidate for Yavapai District 3 Supervisor, will be the Yavapai County Democratic Party — Cottonwood speaker for this month’s meeting from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Red Rooster Café, 901 N. Main St., Cottonwood.

Michaels is an author with an expertise in education, public policy, land use planning, and government regulation. Michaels is also on the board of the Verde Valley Land Preservation Institute, is a board member of Arizona Rural Health Association, and founder of the Veterans’ Equine Therapeutic Alliance.



Michaels’s motto is protect, preserve, and promote. Social hour is from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m., followed by the meeting and speaker.

Presentation is free, refreshments will be served. Any questions, contact Kat Ginzel at 928-699-3417.

Jan. 22

A bird’s-eye view of the Verde Valley

SEDONA — At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the Sedona Public Library, professional photographer, naturalist and pilot Ted Grussing of Sedona will show his aerial photographs of the Verde Valley, as well as photographs of some of the birds that live here.

Grussing will show an angle of the world we don’t often see, and tell stories that go with them.

The Sedona Public Library is at 3250 White Bear Road.

Visit northernarizonaaudubon.org or email nazaudubon@northernarizonaaudubon.org for more information.

Jan. 23

Drinking and Drawing in the Roaring ‘20s

COTTONWOOD — The Old Town Drink and Draw, a free art event hosted by Sedona cartoonist Jan Marc “The Janimal" Quisumbing, will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at its new home at THAT Brewery in Cottonwood.

The event was first launched in 2015 and serves as a way for amateur, casual and professional artists of all media to come together to network, catch up and draw in a fun, family friendly environment.

Attendees are invited to bring their own supplies to draw with, but there will be paper, pencil and markers.

Visit Old Town Drink and Draw's Facebook page or via Instagram with the hashtags #OTDD and #oldtowndrinkanddraw to see what's created. The drink and draw is typically held on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month.

THAT Brewery is located at 300 East Cherry Street in Cottonwood. Attendees are welcome to bring their own food to THAT Brewery.

Contact Northern Arizona Cartoonist Association (NAZCA) president Jan Marc Quisumbing at holla@thejanimal.com for more information.

Jan. 23

Sedona Humane volunteer orientation

Just two or three hours per week is all it takes to make a difference in the life of a shelter animal.

Join the Sedona Humane Society for orientation and start volunteering. Check out this webpage for more information at humanesocietyofsedona.org.

Orientation is Thursday, Jan. 23, 10 a.m. to noon, 2115 Shelby Drive, West Sedona. For information, contact Sarah Porter at 928- 282-4679 or sporter@humanesocietyofsedona.org.

Jan. 23-25

Sedona Humane adoption event

“Change a Pet’s Life Day” is when The Humane Society of Sedona will have many animals at the shelter on Shelby Drive and cats at the Sedona PetSmart Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 23-25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All Pets from the Humane Society of Sedona receive medical and behavior screening, vaccinations, spaying/neutering, microchipping and socializing. There are numerous after-adoption benefits.

All adoption fees are only $20.20 for pets six month as and older. All adoption fees for active military and veterans will be waived during this event.

The cat adoption center is inside the Sedona PetSmart.

For information, contact Sarah Porter at 928- 282-4679 or sporter@humanesocietyofsedona.org.

Jan. 23

150 Years of Arizona Photography

Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m., the Verde Valley Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society will present 150 years of Arizona photography at Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road.

Jim Turner, with the Arizona Humanities Council, will be the speaker.

For more than a century and a half some of the world’s best photographers focused their lenses on Arizona. In addition to the renowned Edward S. Curtis, Kate Cory lived with the Hopi and represented them in photographs and on canvas, while C. S. Fly gave us the famous Geronimo pictures.

In the 20th century Josef Muench’s pictures brought the movies to Monument Valley, Dorothea Lange captured Dust Bowl families, Barry Goldwater depicted Navajo and Hopi culture, and Ansel Adams glorified Arizona’s skies, canyons, and mesas. This presentation’s powerful images make the land and its people come alive.

Turner will also emphasize the archaeology of the area and its people.

Before retiring from the Arizona Historical Society, Turner worked with more than 70 museums across the state. He co-authored the fourth grade textbook The Arizona Story, and his pictorial history, Arizona: Celebration of the Grand Canyon State, was a 2012 Southwest Books of the Year selection.

Turner moved to Tucson in 1951, earned a M.A. in U.S. history in 1999, and has presented Arizona history for more than 40 years. Turner is an author and editor for Rio Nuevo Publishers, author of The Mighty Colorado from the Glaciers to the Gulf and Four Corners USA: Wonders of the American Southwest.

Admission is free. Donations accepted. For more information, call Tom Cloonan at 206-849-8476.

Jan. 25

Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum annual membership meeting

CLARKDALE — The annual membership meeting of the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Men's Lounge of the Clark Memorial Clubhouse, 19 N. 9th St.

Anyone is welcome to attend the meeting. During the meeting, the museum’s board of directors will be introduced. Annual reports will be presented by the president, secretary, treasurer and collections staff. Progress made of the museum’s strategic plan formulated recently. Coffee and pastries will be served.

Jan. 26

Northern Arizona Watercolor Society art show

CLARKDALE — Northern Arizona Watercolor Society, NAWS, invites artists to submit new works by Jan. 26 for the upcoming March 6-20 show at Sedona Arts Center.

Exhibit prospectus is online at naws-az.org. Artists working in any water media are invited to attend the Jan. 24 NAWS meeting at the Sedona Methodist Church, 110 Indian Cliffs Road, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Information is available from Jane Brothers at 928-554-4501 or email rbanddjb1@earthlink.net.



Jan. 25

Shari Rowe in Concert

CAMP VERDE — Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m., Shari Rowe brings her love of faith, family and the great outdoors to Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, 210 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde.

Fusing classic country and bluegrass, Rowe manages to meet the standard of commercial country without losing her Arizonan roots.

Phillip England Center is one mile south of Cliff Castle Casino at the Middle Verde exit off I-17.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit pecpaf.com.

Jan. 25

Explore the Baha’i faith

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Bahá'í community invites you to view a film titled Dawn of the Light about eight unique lives searching for one spiritual solution.

The film presentation of Dawn of the Light will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Cottonwood Public Library from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. and is free to the public.

The films focus is on the appearance of the Twin Manifestations of God — the Báb and Bahá’u’lláh — and how their teachings are revolutionizing human thought and behavior.

Baha’is believe that throughout the ages, God has sent divine messengers known as manifestations of God — among them Abraham, Krishna, Zoroaster, Moses, Buddha, Jesus Christ, Muhammad, and, in more recent times, the Báb and Bahá’u’lláh — to cultivate humanity’s spiritual, intellectual and moral capacities.

Sponsored by the Cottonwood Bahá'í community. No fees, no homework, all are welcome. For more information, call 928-274-6289 or email cottonwoodbahais@gmail.com.

Jan. 25

Supervisor Thurman at Beaver Creek community meeting

LAKE MONTEZUMA — At 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, the annual Beaver Creek Community Association meeting in conjunction with District 2 Supervisor Thomas Thurman’s Community Meeting will be held in the Beaver Creek Adult Center, 4250 E. Zuni Way, Lake Montezuma.



Thurman will speak about Yavapai County and Beaver Creek issues. Verl Cook, Yavapai County roads superintendent, will present roads information.



The meeting will include an update on the proposed shopping center. BCCA will also conduct the board of director election.



Members and non-members are welcome to attend. More information available at BeaverCreekAZ.us or call 928-301-2749.

Jan. 25

Learn about ‘Outlaw Dirty Money’ initiative

COTTONWOOD — Enjoy coffee or tea at no charge Saturday, Jan. 25, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Red Rooster Cafe, 901 N. Main Street, Cottonwood, to learn about the non-partisan Outlaw Dirty Money 2020 Initiative.

Terry Goddard will describe the aims of the group, co-founded by a Republican — Tom Horne; a Democrat (Goddard) and an independent voter. Horne and Goddard are both former Arizona Attorneys General.

RSVP, if possible, to Diane at diane@outlawdirtymoney.com if you would like to come, to help provide a rough estimate of attendees. Read about the group at outlawdirtymoney.com.

Jan. 25

Fundraiser for Humane Society

COTTONWOOD — Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Red Rooster Cafe, 901 N. Main Street, Cottonwood, will support the Verde Valley Humane Society with a fundraiser. Ten percent of the sales from food purchases and 20 percent of alcoholic beverage sales from that day will be donated to Verde Valley Humane Society to help care for homeless pets.

Jan. 26

Wade Hammond at Clarkdale Baptist Church

CLARKDALE — Country Music Association award winning artist Wade Hammond is returning to Clarkdale Baptist Church, 1051 W. SR 89A, to perform at 6p.m. Jan. 26.

Concert is free, but an offering will be taken.

Hammond travels across the country from his Hoover, Alabama home with his wife Kathy as they share a country flavored inspirational music.



Multiple albums recorded by Hammond yielded songs that earned their way to No. 1 on the Inspirational Country Music charts and one to No. 12 on the mainstream Country charts. His music can be heard on AM and FM radio stations, internet radio, Pandora, iHeart and Sirius/XM radio.

Hammond was the ICMA male vocalist winner of the Year for 2015, twice nominated Entertainer of the Year, and has 14 other nominations throughout his career.

Call 928-639-1175 for more information.

Thursdays Jan. 30-March 5

Free Healthy Basics cooking classes at Northern Arizona Healthcare

COTTONWOOD — Northern Arizona Healthcare’s healthy basics cooking classes are here to help kick-start a healthy new lifestyle in 2020.

This six-week series is free to community members. The first class is from noon until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Verde Valley Medical Center, 269 S. Candy Lane in Cottonwood, Conference Room B.

Healthy basics classes help participants understand the value of choosing economical, plant-based foods that mean savings on grocery and medical bills.

Eating a nutritious diet can greatly reduce risk of chronic non-communicable diseases and protect against heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

Each one-hour class includes information about how certain foods and nutrients work to promote health, along with a live cooking demonstration highlighting simple and nutritious recipes that anyone can easily recreate at home. All classes end with sampling the flavorful dishes prepared.

Local culinary instructor Chris Kalinich will facilitate. Kalinich is a certified Food for Life instructor with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.

Classes are held weekly on Thursdays from Jan. 30 through March 5. For more information or to register for classes, call 928-214-2877.

Jan. 31

Mental health first aid

The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley is partnering with the Verde Valley Homeless Coalition and the City of Cottonwood to offer to the community, at no charge, an eight-hour training in mental health first aid.

The first aid training will be from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 at the Cottonwood Recreation Center, 150 S. 6th St.

The training is designed to teach participants how to help a loved one, an employee, or a neighbor who might be experiencing a mental health crisis.

Participants learn the signs of addictions and mental illness, a five-step plan to assess a situation and help, the impact of mental and substance use disorders, and local resources which can help.

This course is free and taught by certified mental health first aid instructors and includes lecture, videos, group activities and reference materials covering first aid for mental health problems including depression, anxiety, psychosis, and substance use disorders.

A substantial discussion of suicide is also part of the program.

Call or email Barbara Litrell to register at 928-649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com. Bring your lunch. Classes are limited to 24.

Sundays in February

Clergy Letter Project

CLARKDALE — The popular and thought-provoking series of programs for the Science and Religion Lecture Series, part of the Clergy Letter Project, will take place on each of the four Sundays in February at 2:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary, 330 Scenic, Clarkdale.

Guest speakers for the series are as follows:

-Feb. 2, Wayne Ranney, renowned geologist and authority on Antarctica;

-Feb. 9, Ken Zoll, director of the Verde Valley Archeological Society and director of the Museum in Camp Verde

-Feb. 16, Samantha Gorney, deputy director of education, Lowell Observatory

-Feb. 23, Georgia Braithwaite, Spirit of Joy Church member and botanist

Lectures are free. Refreshments in the Fellowship Hall will follow each program. Call 928-634-4102 for more information.

Feb. 4 through April 14

AARP Tax-Aide Services

CAMP VERDE — Come to Camp Verde Community Library’s Founders Room from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 4 through April 14 for no-cost tax preparation and e-filing services for taxpayers of all ages by AARP Tax-Aide IRS-certified volunteers.

You need to bring the following items to help you prepare your tax return: previous year’s tax return; social security cards and/or ITIN notices/cards or other official documentation that show the taxpayer identification numbers for every individual on your return; government-issued photo ID for each taxpayer; checking or savings account information if you want to direct deposit any refund or direct debit any amounts due; Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN) for each individual if applicable; income documents such as W-2 1099; deduction documents if doing itemized deductions, and 1095-A forms if you purchased insurance through the Marketplace (Exchange). Other forms may be necessary depending on your situation.

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road.

For more information, visit the library’s website at cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Feb. 5

Care of the patient with dementia

CAMP VERDE — Join Arizona Care Hospice at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 in the Terracotta Room at Camp Verde Community Library for a free class on caring for a patient with dementia.

Understand the fundamentals of dementia and learn about the things that you can do to slow down the process. List the strategies of care needed in order to care for a person with dementia. Discuss the plan of care for a person with dementia and how to make them feel of value.

Information will also be offered on advanced directives.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Feb. 7

First Fridays presents Vince Randall, story of Exodus

CLARKDALE — Vincent Randall’s ancestors were part of the people taken from their homeland. Randall will share the stories of his people’s return to the Verde Valley at Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum, 900 First North, from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, Feb. 7.

Feb. 8

Island time at Camp Verde library

CAMP VERDE — Set your mind to island time, and visit the Camp Verde Community Library for a free concert at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.

This concert is a tribute to the music and the lifestyle of the Caribbean Islands and features the music of Jimmy Buffett, Zac Brown Band, Harry Bellefonte and The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Music will be performed by Kenn Trout, Rob Gibbs, Marty Siltanen, Lincoln Thomasson and Paul Simons.

Wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt and receive a flowered Hawaiian lei, while supplies last.

Donations accepted to benefit the Camp Verde Youth Advisory Council.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Feb. 8

Clemenceau annual Spring Arts & Crafts Show

COTTONWOOD — Clemenceau Heritage Museum will host its annual Arts & Crafts American Style show from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Feb. 8 in the school auditorium adjacent to the museum.



Clemenceau Heritage Museum is located at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood. The show will include a large variety of hand-made arts and crafts from more than 30 local vendors, which includes jewelry, paintings, décor, quilts and rugs, as well as kitchen and home crafts.

A $1 donation at the door helps offset the museum’s cost to hold the event. The free museum and its railroad diorama of the Verde Valley and surrounding area will be narrated by museum volunteers and open to all visitors during the show hours.



The museum’s gift shop with an expanded array of newly acquired items will also be open. A one-time special discount in the gift shop will be available to visitors joining the museum’s annual membership.

For more information, contact the museum at 928-634-2868.

Feb. 11

Learn business tax basics

The Arizona Department of Revenue cordially invites you to attend a free business tax basics workshop

This workshop is an overview of transaction privilege tax (TPT) basics for businesses.

Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Town Council Chambers, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

Topics include licensing and reporting, location-based reporting, tax rates, exemption certificates, exemptions and deduction codes, added tax versus tax factoring, and calculating and reporting tax.

Cost is free, but you need to bring your own electronic device.

Feb. 11

Mingus Mountain Republican luncheon Feb. 11

COTTONWOOD — People aligned with any political ideology are invited to the Mingus Mountain Republican Club’s luncheon, at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, 705 E. Aspen St. in Cottonwood.

The February speaker will be Drake Mitchell, president of Arizona Citizens Defense League PAC.

Mitchell will talk about the dangers of red flag laws and how they lead to the 2nd Amendment sanctuary city, county, and reservation movement.

Mitchell is a registered lobbyist for the league’s Legislative Action Team and has served as a past board member for the league and of the Arizona Citizens Defense League Foundation.



Mitchell is a retired Army veteran with almost 10 years of service outside of the U.S. since 9/11.



Doors open at 11 a.m., lunch served at 11:15 a.m., meeting and programs begin at 11:30 a.m. Lunch costs $12 and includes entree, salad, dessert, coffee or iced tea.

No lunch charge is $5 venue fee, sodas are $1 extra.

RSVP by email before Friday Feb. 7 to, MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol at 928-301-2121.

Feb. 13-15

Valentine state of mind aboard Verde Canyon Railroad

CLARKDALE — Take part in Verde Canyon Railroad’s Chocolate Lovers’ Special, Feb. 13-15.

First-class accommodations lavish passengers with luxurious living room-style seating, an abundant selection of appetizers and attentive beverage service right to one’s seat.

An adjacent open-air viewing car is the perfect place to cuddle closely and catch a breath of a crisp, late winter breeze while marveling at Mother Nature’s timeless artistry.

The Verde Canyon Railroad is located at 300 N. Broadway in Clarkdale. The train depot is 25 minutes from Sedona, two hours north of Phoenix, four hours north of Tucson, and one hour south of Flagstaff. Passengers are encouraged to arrive approximately 90 minutes before train departure.

Visit the Verde Canyon Railroad website at verdecanyonrr.com and click on “train packages.”

Feb. 15

Fruit tree pruning demonstrations

CAMP VERDE — It’s fruit tree pruning season and the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, Yavapai County is offering two free deciduous fruit tree pruning demonstrations conducted by Extension Agent Jeff Schalau.

Come and learn why, when, and how to prune your backyard fruit trees. Demonstrations will cover apples, pears, plums, peaches, nectarines, cherries, and more. Fertilization, irrigation and fruit thinning will also be discussed.

Two pruning demonstrations are scheduled. The first will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday Feb. 15 at the Marmaduke Orchard, 3435 S Silver Road, Camp Verde. It is not necessary to register – just come and learn.

Maps and directions to these workshops are available on the Yavapai County Cooperative Extension web site: cals.arizona.edu/yavapai/pruning/.

Signs will be posted prior to the workshops to help participants find the locations. Follow Extension Agent, Jeff Schalau on Twitter (@jeffschalau) for timely information such as cancellations due to inclement weather.

Feb. 23

Blazin’ for Books is fundraiser for Imagination Library

COTTONWOOD —Blazin’ for Books is a fundraiser for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in the Verde Valley, to be held Feb. 23, 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the Blazin’ M Ranch, 1875 Mabery Ranch Rd, Cottonwood.

Tickets are $50 per person and include a chuckwagon dinner, special entertainment, raffle, silent and live auctions, and more. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Verde Valley Imagination Library.

Tickets are now available at vvilbooks.com or by contacting Jennette Bill at 928-301-1363 or JLBill@outlook.com.

Each month, 2000 Verde Valley children ages 0 to 5 receive a free age-appropriate book labeled with their names, mailed directly to their home. The program costs $30 per child, per year for 12 quality books chosen by an advisory panel of educators.

VVIL is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. To register a child in the program, visit vvilbooks.com.

Feb. 26

How gilded and red-shafted flickers respond to their own voice

SEDONA — Learn how gilded and red-shafted flickers respond to their own voice. Join us at the Sedona Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 26 as we hear Becky Lausch, a PhD student at Northern Arizona University, talk about her research on the differences in flicker species here in Arizona.

You’ll hear how the birds respond to voice playbacks in areas where the two woodpeckers should be completely separated and in areas of potential overlap.

You’ll learn a whole lot about flickers in this scientific talk. Sedona Public Library is at 3250 White Bear Road. Join us at 5:30 p.m. for social time, the program begins at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit northernarizonaaudubon.org or email nancearmstrong@gmail.com.

Feb. 28-March 1

Clarkdale Rocks Gem & Mineral Show

CLARKDALE — The next semi-annual Clarkdale Rocks Gem & Mineral Show and Sale is set to take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 28, 29 and March 1. The Mingus Gem & Mineral Club will host the event at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse Auditorium, 19 N. Ninth St., Clarkdale. On Friday and Saturday, the show will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, March 1, the show hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is no charge for admission.

Dealers, wire-wrapping and geode-splitting demonstrations, agates, fossils, gems, beads, findings, cabochons, crystals, geodes, rock slabs, tumble-polished minerals, handcrafted jewelry, carvings and unique gift items will be available. There will be a “Kids' Corner,” offering free mineral specimens for children 12 and under, and children can play the Spin-n-Win Wheel.

Get your mineral specimens identified while experiencing great family fun for everyone from youths to seniors.

Daily raffles will be held for a chance to win one of many beautiful prizes to be offered throughout the show.

Contact Bill Hedglin for information at billkarin3@q.com or 928-634-0269 or Mike Kavanagh at kavanagh1368@yahoo.com or 928-451-9193. Also, visit the club website for information at mingusgem.club.

March 6

Stay Healthy youth essay contest

The theme for this year’s MATForce youth essay contest is “Stay Healthy.” The contest is open to all high school students in Yavapai County.

Entrants are invited to write an essay 750 words or less that answers one of the following questions:

If you were the president of the United States, what would you do to solve our country’s drug epidemic and encourage people to #StayHealthy? How does social media influence your thoughts and opinions on using drugs and alcohol? What do you wish was different in social media? How could you use social media to #StayHealthy? How do your peers affect you and your decision to use or not to use drugs? How do you effectively deal with peer pressure to #StayHealthy? What would you tell your 10-year-old self to better prepare yourself for high school and how to #StayHealthy through the challenges of life?

The first place entry will win $500, second place $300, third place $100 and honorable mentions will win $50. Deadline to enter the contest is Friday, March 6. For guidelines and contest rules, visit matforce.org.

MATForce is a coalition of community members who work together to reduce substance abuse in Yavapai County. The primary focus of the coalition is to prevent youth from ever beginning to use drugs and or alcohol.

Through March 6

VVREO hosting ‘Shark Tank’-type event

CAMP VERDE — The Verde Valley Regional Economic Organization provides access to resources for regional business creation, attraction, retention and expansion.

Anyone who feels they have a breakthrough idea or an existing business with ideas on how to expand should contact the VVVREO to see what assistance they can obtain.

The Verde Valley Pioneer Pitch Competition includes four pre-workshops in February, and concludes March 5-6, 2020. Applicant participation cost is $35, but finalists are eligible to receive scholarships and prizes to assist in their business development.

During this unique “Shark Tank”-inspired pitch contest, each entrepreneur will have the opportunity to receive instruction and advice from multiple industry experts on how to start or accelerate a business or ideas while competing to win prizes and scholarships.

Applicants will need to explain their start up idea, what they feel their unique selling proposition is, and why the product or service is better than what is already on the market.

Contestant pre-workshops, hosted by the Yavapai College Small Business Development Center, will be held Feb. 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2020.

A public event, with a finalist presentation, is set for Friday, March 6. Kiersten Hathcock, winner of ABC’s Shark Tank, will be a keynote speaker, instructor, coach, and mentor during the three-day event.

Follow event updates on Facebook, join an email list or visit the website vvreo.com.

March 21

Loven Family run, walk

COTTONWOOD — This year’s Loven Family Run & Walk is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at Blazin’ M Ranch, 1875 Mabery Ranch Road in Cottonwood.

This race is great for all ages and skill levels, as the Loven Family Run & Walk features a 2K run/walk, 5K run/walk and 10K run through Riverfront Park and Dead Horse Ranch State Park.

Proceeds support Valley View Care and EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine, both programs of Northern Arizona Healthcare.

Pre-registration is us through March 18 and includes t-shirt and breakfast. The 2K Run/Walk is $25, the 5K Run/Walk is $30 and the 10K Run is $35. Register early at lovenfamilyrun.com. Please, no pets.

Awards will be presented to the men’s & women’s 10K & 5K overall winners, as well as top three finishers in each age category.

Age categories: 9 and younger, 10-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60 and older.

Ongoing

Tell your taxes where to go – literally

VERDE VALLEY — Want to tell your taxes where to go? You can, with a donation to the United Food Bank.

While helping families facing hunger, you can receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit of as much as $400 for individuals or as much as $800 if filing jointly.

Did you know that $400 can provide 80 backpacks of food to feed hungry kids on weekends? Or that $800 can help feed a family of four for nearly an entire year?

Help end hunger in your community by making a donation to the United Food Bank.

Visit give.unitedfoodbank.org for more information.

Mondays

Origami for beginners

CAMP VERDE — Visit the Camp Verde Community Library at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 for the next class in a series of origami classes for beginners.

Have you always wanted to learn how to do origami but didn't know where to start? Levi, a seventh grader, will teach you the things you need to know to get started. Origami is a very easy hobby to pick up and it’s a lot of fun.

Class is for ages 8 and older. Classes are Mondays at 4 p.m.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Ongoing

Toastmasters teaches public speaking with fun, creativity

Verde Valley residents don’t need to make a New Year resolution to improve their communication, leadership or speaking abilities in 2020. All they have to do is join Toastmasters and participate.

Meetings are held every Monday (except holidays) from noon to 1 p.m. at Cottonwood Village, 201 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood.

The Cottonwood Toastmasters Club does much more than help people overcome fear of speaking in front of others. It also supports success in corporate and business settings. It boosts confidence for people who simply want to tell a story, a joke, or give a toast.

The Cottonwood Toastmasters Club is known for the fun and creativity that characterize the meetings. In a friendly, non-judgmental environment, Toastmasters changes lives. Guests are welcome to attend as non-members for a while before joining. With a minimal financial commitment, members reap maximum results.

For information, email the Club at cottonwood.az.toastmasters@gmail.com, or call Noah Blough at 626-376-7637.

Wednesdays

Qi-Gong for New Year in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE — Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is holding weekly Qi-Gong for Health classes Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at Town Hall Room 204, at 435 S. Main St.

Classes cover slow Qi-Gong energy movements and meditation to keep you centered and motivated. Participants will learn and experience a simple and effective system that can be done anywhere and anytime by anyone. No previous experience or special equipment is required, just wear comfortable clothing for moving.

Rick Blough and Nancy Rodman have taught these classes for several years throughout the Verde Valley as part of the Yavapai College OLLI program. These classes are now offered through Camp Verde Parks & Recreation.

Cost is $5 per person per session payable at each class by cash or check.

For more information, contact Camp Verde Parks and Recreation at 928-554-082 #3 or parks@campverde.az.gov.

Wednesdays

Learn to square dance

COTTONWOOD — Learn to square dance with the Cottonwood Roadrunners Square Dance Club. Square dancing is great exercise, and you can meet new friends.

Cottonwood Roadrunners Square Dance Club hold their beginning dance classes at American Heritage Academy, 2030 E. Cherry St. in Cottonwood.

Classes are from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesdays starting Jan. 15. First Lesson is free for beginners, then $8 per person for 15 weeks. Plus dance/workshop following the beginner class.

Call Robert at 928-821-1400 for more information.

Second Monday of each month

Camp Verde Quilter’s Group

CAMP VERDE — The Camp Verde Quilter’s Group will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at Denny’s restaurant in Camp Verde, 1630 State Route 260.

Join the group to discuss quilts and quilting, and to share ideas and plans for the biennial quilt show, held in even-numbered years during Fort Verde Days.

The next quilt show will be in October. The quilt group also shares quilt projects members are working on or have completed, so please bring your projects to share with the group. All quilters are welcome.

Our next meeting is on Monday, Jan. 13.

The Camp Verde Quilter’s Group meets the second Monday of each month.

Ongoing

Verde Valley Voices sing songs that inspire

COTTONWOOD — The Verde Valley Voices are starting again with songs that inspire, music that will raise your spirits and just make you happy.

The Verde Valley Voices is a non-audition choir. According to choir conductor Joy Simons, the only requirement is that you love to sing.

Rehearsals are Tuesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Road in Cottonwood, off State Route 89A.



Registration is $45 and includes the use of a personal folder until and through the concert, opportunities to sing extra community concerts, and the joy of singing with others who just love the experience.

For more information visit verdevalleyvoices.org or call 623-518-8218.

Tuesdays and Thursdays

Cottonwood Public Library offers free tutoring

COTTONWOOD — To further connect with the community it serves, students in first through sixth grades can now receive free tutoring at the Cottonwood Public Library.

The free tutoring is offered in reading and math and is typically held on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the Youth Services department of the library or upstairs in the reopened Teen Zone study room.

Parents may sign their child up for the free tutoring sessions by calling 928-340-2788. Parents must attend the first session with the tutor to determine which areas the tutor will need to focus on.

The student being tutored is expected to bring their own homework and school supplies such as paper, pencils, class materials, homework and books. Tutored students are also welcome to choose books housed in the library for reference.

The Cottonwood Public Library is located at 100 S. 6th St. and is open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Cottonwood Public Library is closed Sundays and major holidays.

Ongoing

MATForce warns against Coricidin abuse

MATForce, JPO and YCESA encourage caregivers to warn youth of the risks of abusing Coricidin tablets

Due to recent increases in youth abusing the over the counter medication Coricidin, MATFORCE, the Yavapai County Juvenile Probation Office (JPO) and the Yavapai County Education Service Agency (YCESA) are encouraging parents and caregivers to discuss the dangers of this drug with youth.



Coricidin is an over-the-counter cold remedy which contains Dextromethorphan also known as DXM. Often teens naively assume that Coricidin and other cough and cold products containing DXM are not dangerous but this assumption can be deadly.

Large quantities of Coricidin can cause individuals to go into a coma or even lead to death.



Some of the signs of Coricidin use are similar to alcohol intoxication. These signs include confusion, drowsiness, convulsions, difficulty walking and vomiting. Long term Coricidin use can lead to mental illness (psychosis), high blood pressure and heart disease.

MATFORCE is also encouraging retailers who sell Coricidin to consider only allowing sales of Coricidin to individuals who are 18 years of age or older.



To prevent recent shop lifting and to protect area youth, Walmart adopted this age restriction policy.

Treatment for drug dependence is available in Yavapai County. For available resources, call the Steward Health Choice Crisis line at 1-877-756-4090 or visit the MATFORCE website at matforce.org.

Ongoing

Census Bureau visits Yavapai County

The Census Bureau is visiting Yavapai County as part of the 2020 Decennial Census. The decennial census counts everyone in the U.S., including people who live or stay in nontraditional living situations such as RV parks, marinas, campgrounds, racetracks, carnivals and hotels/motels.

The Census Bureau data collected determines how more than $675 billion of federal funding are spent on infrastructure, programs, and services each year.

Please allow the census interviewers access to your location to knock on the doors of the occupied units at this location, so that they may attempt to speak with the residents of those units. The census interviewers will work efficiently with minimal disruptions to the residents. Each interview will take approximately 10 minutes.

Census workers will always wear a badge. If you are not sure you are dealing with an official employee, to call 800-923-8282 to speak with a local Census Bureau representative.

The Census Bureau is required by law to protect your information (Title 13, U.S. Code, and Section 9). The Census Bureau is not permitted to publicly release your responses in a way that could identify anyone at your facility.

We are conducting this survey under the authority of Title 13, U.S. Code, sections 141, 193, 221 and 223. Federal law protects your privacy and keeps your answers confidential (Title 13 U.S. Code, Section 9).

Per the Federal Cybersecurity Enhancement Act of 2015, your data is protected from cybersecurity risks through screening of the systems that transmit your data. All web data submissions are encrypted to protect your privacy.

For more information about how we protect your information, please visit our website at census.gov and click on "Data Protection and Privacy Policy" at the bottom of the home page.

This page also includes information about the collection, storage, and use of these records; click on System of Records Notices (SORN) and look for Privacy Act system of Records Notice COMMERCE/CENSUS-5, Decennial Census Program.

Please visit the Census 2020 Web site at.2020census.gov for more information.



Tuesdays

Project Rising Hope

COTTONWOOD — The year 2019 was a very Merry Christmas for 285 Verde Valley families and the volunteers who participated in a Rising Hope Christmas on Dec. 24.

Project Rising Hope food pantry and Cottonwood’s Journey Church collaborated to provide a special celebration including children’s books detailing the Christmas story, gifts, a visit with Santa, a hot catered meal shared with host families and a substantial food box to take home.

Many enthusiastic volunteers, including Mingus Union basketball and KC’s Tae Kwon Do, came together to make this event possible.

As the festive day drew to a close, Santa and Mrs. Claus along with a few helpers delivered more than 150 gifts and 40 boxes of groceries to a local shelter.

Project Rising Hope is open each Tuesday from noon until 6 p.m. to provide food to anyone in our community who may not have enough to eat. There are several ways that you can help.

Make a tax-deductible financial donation, as these contributions are essential to the non-profit organization and very much appreciated. Gifts can be made in person or online by designating Project Rising Hope at thejourneylife.org/give.

Primarily a volunteer-run organization, Project Rising Hope welcomes new volunteers to a brief orientation at 9 a.m. each Monday.

Canned food, dry goods and gently used clothing can be donated. Project Rising Hope is at 750 E. Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood.

Wednesdays

Original flirty dancing

Square dancing is easier and lots more fun than the new television series. No need to rehearse, a caller serves as music coordinator and choreographer. During a 15-week class, dancers learn to listen to calls and respond. Experienced dancers help newbies until they get the hang of things.



Four sets of couples form a square. Although you dance several dances with one partner, you interact with everyone in the square. Every 20 minutes there is a break to socialize and snack. Unlike on television, there are no worries about not getting to dance again. The next tip will shuffle you to another partner to create a new square.

The Cottonwood Road Runners Club hosts monthly dances and welcomes participants from neighboring areas, travelers, or anyone who has mastered the basics.

New classes are from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesdays starting Jan. 15 at American Heritage Academy, 2030 E. Cherry St. in Cottonwood.

The first lesson is free for beginners, then $8 per person. Plus dance/workshop follows the beginner class. Call Robert at 928-821-1400 for more information.

Ongoing

Volunteer at Montezuma Castle, Well national monuments

SEDONA — The National Park Service is looking for dedicated local volunteers to help with seasonal visitor programming at Montezuma Castle and Montezuma Well February through May 2020.



This is a great opportunity to learn more about the National Park Service and try out volunteering on a temporary assignment with a minimum commitment of four hours a week.

National Park Service has a variety of positions available to accommodate any interest and/or ability. Several training opportunities will be available in January and February 2020.

Winter is a great time to train and become confident in your knowledge before our busiest season of the year starts mid-February through May.



Each position will have two shifts, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Please indicate your availability and shift preference in your application.

Positions at Montezuma Castle National Monument:

-Visitor Center Greeter and Pass Checker: Montezuma Castle is looking for several volunteers from Feb. 17 through May 30 to assist with the long lines at our registers.



Visitation is at our highest during those months and the visitor center gets very crowded. Volunteers checking passes provide a valuable service to our visitors by expediting their entry into our park and by explaining the best value pass to purchase. This position involves sitting at a table outside.

-Junior Ranger Helper: Volunteers are needed to staff our Junior Ranger table at Montezuma Castle from Feb. 17 through May 30.



During our busiest time of year we often exceed 100 Junior Rangers a day. We currently have two programs: one for Montezuma Castle and the state-wide AZ Junior Explorer book.

Volunteers will let visitors know about the program, hand out and explain the books, check the answers with the visitor and swear them in as Junior Rangers. Anyone can be a Junior Ranger. This position involves sitting at a table outside.

-Trail Docent: Volunteers are needed to walk our trail answering visitor questions and offering guided tours. This position involves standing for long periods or walking a one-third mile paved loop trail several times.

Positions at Montezuma Well

If you have ever wanted to share your appreciation for Montezuma Well with visitors from near and far, this is your chance to do so.

This position may include sitting at a table greeting visitors or standing for long periods and walking a moderate-to-strenuous one-half mile trail with many steps and inclines.

A federal background check is required for Montezuma Well.

To apply, please see our website at nps.gov/moca/getinvolved/volunteer.htm.

For more information, email Krystina_isaac@nps.gov.

Montezuma Castle is at 2800 Montezuma Castle Hwy in Camp Verde.



Montezuma Well is at 5525 Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, visit nps.gov/moca.

Sundays

Red Rock State Park walks and hikes

SEDONA — February will be filled with hikes and walks at Red Rock State Park, 4050 Red Rock Loop Road, Sedona.

Sunday, Feb. 2, in the park's theater, will be a talk on the Navajo Long Walk. Feb. 9 will be a geology hike; Feb. 16 is an archaeology hike and Feb. 23 is an ethnobotany hike, respectively.

Every Wednesday and Saturday, there is a guided bird walk, and every single day at 10 a.m., staff hosts a guided nature hike.

Ongoing

Call for artists to display artwork

COTTONWOOD — The City of Cottonwood has created a rotating artist program to display artwork on a monthly basis in the city’s council chambers building.

Artists in the Cottonwood area who are interested in participating in the program may call the City Clerk Marianne Jiménez at 928-340-2727, or email mjimenez@cottonwoodaz.gov for more information.