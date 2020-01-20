Man killed in Sedona officer-involved shooting

SEDONA – A 41-year-old man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Sedona Monday.

According to a post on the City of Sedona Facebook page, “Three Sedona Police Department officers were in an officer-involved shooting on January 20, 2020. No officers were injured. The armed subject, a 41-year-old male, is deceased.”

The shooting occurred on a private road at the end of Newcastle Lane at around 1:30 p.m.

The post continued to state the Arizona Department of Public Safety is responding to the investigation.

“The name of the deceased will not be released until next of kin are notified,” according to the Facebook post.

Sedona city officials said they will provide more information as it becomes available.