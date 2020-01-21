Obituary: Leon Robert Lewis 1922-2020

Leon Robert Lewis, age 97, of Phoenix Arizona, passed away on Saturday, January 18th, 2020.

Born in Choudrant, Louisiana on October 6th, 1922 to Mallie and Edgar Lewis. Leon moved to Oklahoma when he was three.

He joined the Army Air Corps during World War II and became a radio operator. After marrying Marcelle Z. Lewis, (deceased), they moved to Phoenix from Durant, Oklahoma.

In 1990, they moved to Cottonwood, where they retired and became full-time gardeners.

Leon was an active member of Verde Valley Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir and the Golden Boys gospel group. He also sang in the Verde Valley Voices community choir for several years.

He was known for his love of gardening and giving away home-grown food. Leon will be remembered for his big smile, corny jokes and hearty laugh.

Leon is survived by two children, Ronald L. Lewis (Lydia C. Lewis) of Phoenix and Nancy J. Matricardi (Edmund A. Matricardi) of Springfield, Virginia.

For details of his memorial service, call Best Funeral Services, (602)906-9600.

Information provided by survivors.