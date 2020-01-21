OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Jan. 21
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Leon Robert Lewis 1922-2020

Leon Robert Lewis 1922-2020

Leon Robert Lewis 1922-2020

Originally Published: January 21, 2020 8:37 a.m.

Leon Robert Lewis, age 97, of Phoenix Arizona, passed away on Saturday, January 18th, 2020.

Born in Choudrant, Louisiana on October 6th, 1922 to Mallie and Edgar Lewis. Leon moved to Oklahoma when he was three.

He joined the Army Air Corps during World War II and became a radio operator. After marrying Marcelle Z. Lewis, (deceased), they moved to Phoenix from Durant, Oklahoma.

In 1990, they moved to Cottonwood, where they retired and became full-time gardeners.

Leon was an active member of Verde Valley Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir and the Golden Boys gospel group. He also sang in the Verde Valley Voices community choir for several years.

He was known for his love of gardening and giving away home-grown food. Leon will be remembered for his big smile, corny jokes and hearty laugh.

Leon is survived by two children, Ronald L. Lewis (Lydia C. Lewis) of Phoenix and Nancy J. Matricardi (Edmund A. Matricardi) of Springfield, Virginia.

For details of his memorial service, call Best Funeral Services, (602)906-9600.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Robert A. Peacock 1922-2020
Obituary: Terrance Albert Rowton
John Mariani 1922 - 2010
Obituary: Louis Ernst Oestmann 1922-2016
Howard Henry Poole 1922 - 2010

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News