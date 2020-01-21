Obituary: Robert A. Peacock 1922-2020

Robert A. Peacock, 97, of Cottonwood passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was born April 8, 1922 in Morris, Illinois to Charles Peacock and Lillian Robinson.

He was employed with Illinois Bell Telephone Company, farming and worked the winters part time at AO Smith & Olinkraft. He was a member of the Arizona Flywheelers, Lions Club, Moose and Elk Clubs, Illinois Farm Bureau, Vintage Chevrolet Club of America and the Antique Automobile Club of America.

His hobbies included restoring vintage automobiles and engines, and the Engine Club in which he stated that they were “A great group of guys.” He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends and watching the Red Rocks of Sedona and birds.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Fern Peacock. He is survived by his daughters, Carol D. Peacock of Las Vegas, Nev. and Debra J. Arroyo (Ramiro) of Craig, Colo.; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Contributions can be made to Arizona Flywheelers, P.O. Box 2012, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326 and/or Lion’s Club P.O. Box 516, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326.

Services will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Avenue, in Cottonwood starting at 10:00 a.m., with a reception to follow. An online Guestbook is available to www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.