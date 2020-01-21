OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Jan. 21
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Robert A. Peacock 1922-2020

Robert A. Peacock 1922-2020

Robert A. Peacock 1922-2020

Originally Published: January 21, 2020 8:42 a.m.

Robert A. Peacock, 97, of Cottonwood passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was born April 8, 1922 in Morris, Illinois to Charles Peacock and Lillian Robinson.

He was employed with Illinois Bell Telephone Company, farming and worked the winters part time at AO Smith & Olinkraft. He was a member of the Arizona Flywheelers, Lions Club, Moose and Elk Clubs, Illinois Farm Bureau, Vintage Chevrolet Club of America and the Antique Automobile Club of America.

His hobbies included restoring vintage automobiles and engines, and the Engine Club in which he stated that they were “A great group of guys.” He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends and watching the Red Rocks of Sedona and birds.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Fern Peacock. He is survived by his daughters, Carol D. Peacock of Las Vegas, Nev. and Debra J. Arroyo (Ramiro) of Craig, Colo.; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Contributions can be made to Arizona Flywheelers, P.O. Box 2012, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326 and/or Lion’s Club P.O. Box 516, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326.

Services will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Avenue, in Cottonwood starting at 10:00 a.m., with a reception to follow. An online Guestbook is available to www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Leon Robert Lewis 1922-2020
Robben S. Mueller 1937-2008
Obituary: Fern Peacock
Obituary: Roy K. Morehead
Obituary: Keela Irene Case 1922-2020

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News