Obituary: Robert A. Peacock 1922-2020
Robert A. Peacock, 97, of Cottonwood passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was born April 8, 1922 in Morris, Illinois to Charles Peacock and Lillian Robinson.
He was employed with Illinois Bell Telephone Company, farming and worked the winters part time at AO Smith & Olinkraft. He was a member of the Arizona Flywheelers, Lions Club, Moose and Elk Clubs, Illinois Farm Bureau, Vintage Chevrolet Club of America and the Antique Automobile Club of America.
His hobbies included restoring vintage automobiles and engines, and the Engine Club in which he stated that they were “A great group of guys.” He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends and watching the Red Rocks of Sedona and birds.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Fern Peacock. He is survived by his daughters, Carol D. Peacock of Las Vegas, Nev. and Debra J. Arroyo (Ramiro) of Craig, Colo.; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Contributions can be made to Arizona Flywheelers, P.O. Box 2012, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326 and/or Lion’s Club P.O. Box 516, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326.
Services will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Avenue, in Cottonwood starting at 10:00 a.m., with a reception to follow. An online Guestbook is available to www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
- Two arrested, one at large in Speedway robbery
- Cottonwood man arrested for sex crime for second time in one week
- Former Sedona woman pleads guilty in sex exploitation case
- 49-year-old man arrested on child sex charges
- Alleged child molester arrested in Coconino County
- Politically speaking, it’s a sign of the times in Jerome
- Camp Verde: George files complaint over Butner’s ‘unsubstantiated allegations’
- City land sale first step toward construction of Springhill Suites by Marriott hotel
- Villa Bellagio re-zoning application withdrawn
- Alcantara Vineyards placed on shorter leash by county
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested
- Public’s help sought in locating alleged child molester
- Cottonwood Gas Station robbed by two armed men; $1,000 reward offered
- Minimum wage increases on Jan. 1
- More than 400 pounds of marijuana found abandoned near Rimrock, Sedona
- Donuts and ice cream in the same Cottonwood store, starting Saturday
- Two arrested, one at large in Speedway robbery
- Cottonwood man arrested for sex crime for second time in one week
- Former Sedona woman pleads guilty in sex exploitation case
- Cottonwood PD: Man evades traffic stop, crashes vehicle, ends up in jail
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: