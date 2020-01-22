OFFERS
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Jan. 22
Cottonwood man guilty of domestic violence

Peter Macias

Staff reports
Originally Published: January 22, 2020 8:15 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 17, a Yavapai County jury found 42-year-old Cottonwood resident Peter Macias guilty on two counts of aggravated domestic violence.

The incident occurred on March 11, 2019, when the victim and Macias had an argument about their relationship at the victim’s Cornville residence, according to a news release from Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk’s office.

During the fight, Macias broke the victim’s rear car window, threw a log through a stained-glass window, then entered the residence and caused extensive damage to numerous rooms and items throughout the house, the release stated.

The victim sent a text message to a friend about what was happening, the news release stated. The friend then called 911 on behalf of the victim.

When deputies arrived, they located Macias in the master bedroom under a blanket on the bed, the release stated.

Not only is violence “never acceptable in a relationship,” Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk said in the news release that “insults, threats, emotional abuse and sexual coercion all constitute domestic violence.”

For information or for help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

According to the news release, Macias faces a minimum 3-year sentence in the Arizona Department of Corrections, with a maximum of 7.5 years due to his prior criminal record.

Macias is set for sentencing at 4 p.m. March 9 before the Honorable Michael R. Bluff, Division 7 of the Yavapai County Superior Court.

Arizona Supreme Court recently established an online web portal for anyone seeking orders of protection to do so in a private environment and to seek that protection from any Arizona court, regardless where the incident occurred.

The new program is called AZPOINT and can be accessed at azpoint.azcourts.gov.

News