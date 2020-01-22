Mohave County Sheriff’s office seizes $3.7 million in drugs
KINGMAN – A Utah man is in jail in Mohave County after sheriff’s deputies found illegal drugs with a street value of $3.7 million during a traffic stop, according to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
The MCSO said that it located an assortment of drugs including methamphetamine and cocaine on Monday, Jan. 20.
At approximately 3 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a white sedan near milepost 21 on Interstate 15.
Deputies said the driver of the vehicle, identified as Logan Lewis Pederson, 30, of Sandy, Utah, appeared nervous and would not make eye contact.
A St. George Police Department K-9 was called to assist, and reportedly alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. According to law enforcement, the search revealed:
– Six 1-gallon jugs, with a total of 66 pounds, of a liquid substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
– Six bricks of a white, powdery substance weighing a total of 13.2 pounds that field-tested positive for cocaine.
– More than two pounds of a substance that tested positive for MDMA, a synthetic drug.
– Numerous boxes containing 1,000 packages of candy infused with THC weighing 206 pounds.
The estimated street value of the drugs is $3,696,720, according to MCSO. Detectives with the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team responded to the location and assisted with the investigation.
Pederson was arrested on suspicion of dangerous drug possession, dangerous drug possession for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs, narcotic drug possession, narcotic drug possession for sale, and transportation of narcotic drugs, all felonies.
He was transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.
- Two arrested, one at large in Speedway robbery
- Cottonwood man arrested for sex crime for second time in one week
- Man killed in Sedona officer-involved shooting
- City land sale first step toward construction of Springhill Suites by Marriott hotel
- Politically speaking, it’s a sign of the times in Jerome
- Former Sedona woman pleads guilty in sex exploitation case
- UPDATE: Man killed in Sedona officer-involved shooting
- Villa Bellagio re-zoning application withdrawn
- Alcantara Vineyards placed on shorter leash by county
- Camp Verde: George files complaint over Butner’s ‘unsubstantiated allegations’
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested
- Public’s help sought in locating alleged child molester
- Cottonwood Gas Station robbed by two armed men; $1,000 reward offered
- Minimum wage increases on Jan. 1
- More than 400 pounds of marijuana found abandoned near Rimrock, Sedona
- Donuts and ice cream in the same Cottonwood store, starting Saturday
- Two arrested, one at large in Speedway robbery
- Cottonwood man arrested for sex crime for second time in one week
- Former Sedona woman pleads guilty in sex exploitation case
- Cottonwood PD: Man evades traffic stop, crashes vehicle, ends up in jail
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: