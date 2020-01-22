OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Jan. 23
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sedona PD displays weapons possessed by machete-wielding man shot by officers

The Sedona Police Department released this photo Wednesday afternoon of weapons they say were in the possession of Jonathan David Messare, 41, when he was killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday. Courtesy of Sedona Police Department

The Sedona Police Department released this photo Wednesday afternoon of weapons they say were in the possession of Jonathan David Messare, 41, when he was killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday. Courtesy of Sedona Police Department

Staff report
Originally Published: January 22, 2020 8:52 p.m.

SEDONA - Late Wednesday afternoon, the Sedona Police Department released a photo of weapons they say were in the possession of Jonathan David Messare, 41, when he was killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday.

Messare, according to Sedona police, was originally from Oregon. He relocated to Sedona in the summer of 2019. The Jan. 20 early afternoon shooting occurred in the 50-block of Newcastle Lane.

The two officers in the incident were Sgt. Casey Pelletier, an eight-year veteran with the Sedona Police Department, and Officer William Hunt, a 14-year veteran with the Sedona Police Department.

Per the Sedona Police Department’s standard protocol related to all officer-involved shootings, Pelletier and Hunt have been placed on paid leave. Neither officer was injured.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is still investigating this incident and as the Sedona Police Department gathers more details, additional information will be released.

"This was a significant, unfortunate event for all involved — for David Messare, his family and friends, the involved officers, our entire police department and our community," said Sedona Police Department Chief of Police Charles Husted. “An officer hopes to go their entire career without having to discharge their weapon. Our hearts go out to everyone affected and we will continue to release details as we gather them.”

Sedona Police released the following timeline of events that led to the shooting:

-At 1:26 p.m., a resident on the 50 block of Newcastle Lane called 911 to report an unknown man shouting in the vicinity while in possession of a machete and a stick. The caller also indicated the man was possibly cutting himself with the machete.

-At 1:29 p.m., Sedona Police Department officers arrived on scene and contacted the man

-At 1:32 p.m., shots were fired at the man and officers immediately called the Sedona Fire Department for emergency medical care for the man. -At 1:40 p.m., the SFD declared the man was dead.

The Sedona Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this incident to contact the Arizona DPS at 602-223-2212.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: Man killed in Sedona officer-involved shooting
Fast food customers terrorized
Man brandishes gun in dispute over parking spot, police allege
Cottonwood man arrested while on supervised release

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News