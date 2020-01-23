Camp Verde calls executive session to discuss Butner complaint
CAMP VERDE - At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Camp Verde Town Council will meet to discuss a complaint filed against one of its council members for asking questions “in an interrogative manner” at council’s Jan. 8 meeting.
The discussion, Town Manager Russ Martin said Wednesday, will be held in executive session in council chambers, 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.
Bruce George stated in a Jan. 13 complaint to the town that Council Member Joe Butner asked questions “trying to introduce some unsubstantiated allegations” as he sought reappointment to the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
According to Martin, the Jan. 28 meeting is an opportunity to put George’s complaint “in front of council.”
“Council will sit down, go through the complaint, and let everyone speak to it,” Martin said. “We’ll be able to discuss the next steps, but there will be no action taken.”
At the Jan. 8 meeting, Butner distributed copies of a complaint against George to the attending council members. The report was obtained on Dec. 19 through a public records request by Council Member Bill LeBeau.
The complaint against George was called in to the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office just before 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. The copy Butner handed out only included the original complaint, as the Marshal’s Office had not yet conducted a follow-up interview with George.
The Marshal’s Office conducted its follow-up interview with George on Jan. 9. According to that report, George denied the accusation. No charges were filed against George.
Martin said it is not yet known whether this matter will be scheduled at council’s next regular meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42
- Cottonwood man arrested for sex crime for second time in one week
- Man killed in Sedona officer-involved shooting
- Former Camp Verde wrestling coach arrested for alleged sex crimes
- UPDATE: Man killed in Sedona officer-involved shooting
- City land sale first step toward construction of Springhill Suites by Marriott hotel
- Politically speaking, it’s a sign of the times in Jerome
- Two arrested, one at large in Speedway robbery
- Villa Bellagio re-zoning application withdrawn
- Alcantara Vineyards placed on shorter leash by county
- Former Sedona woman pleads guilty in sex exploitation case
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested
- Public’s help sought in locating alleged child molester
- Cottonwood Gas Station robbed by two armed men; $1,000 reward offered
- Minimum wage increases on Jan. 1
- More than 400 pounds of marijuana found abandoned near Rimrock, Sedona
- Donuts and ice cream in the same Cottonwood store, starting Saturday
- Two arrested, one at large in Speedway robbery
- Cottonwood man arrested for sex crime for second time in one week
- Former Sedona woman pleads guilty in sex exploitation case
- Cottonwood PD: Man evades traffic stop, crashes vehicle, ends up in jail
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: