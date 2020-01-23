OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Jan. 23
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Camp Verde calls executive session to discuss Butner complaint

In a complaint, Council Member Joe Butner is accused of asking questions “trying to introduce some unsubstantiated allegations." At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Camp Verde Town Council will meet to discuss the complaint. VVN file

In a complaint, Council Member Joe Butner is accused of asking questions “trying to introduce some unsubstantiated allegations." At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Camp Verde Town Council will meet to discuss the complaint. VVN file

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: January 23, 2020 12:09 p.m.

CAMP VERDE - At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Camp Verde Town Council will meet to discuss a complaint filed against one of its council members for asking questions “in an interrogative manner” at council’s Jan. 8 meeting.

The discussion, Town Manager Russ Martin said Wednesday, will be held in executive session in council chambers, 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

Bruce George stated in a Jan. 13 complaint to the town that Council Member Joe Butner asked questions “trying to introduce some unsubstantiated allegations” as he sought reappointment to the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

According to Martin, the Jan. 28 meeting is an opportunity to put George’s complaint “in front of council.”

“Council will sit down, go through the complaint, and let everyone speak to it,” Martin said. “We’ll be able to discuss the next steps, but there will be no action taken.”

At the Jan. 8 meeting, Butner distributed copies of a complaint against George to the attending council members. The report was obtained on Dec. 19 through a public records request by Council Member Bill LeBeau.

The complaint against George was called in to the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office just before 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. The copy Butner handed out only included the original complaint, as the Marshal’s Office had not yet conducted a follow-up interview with George.

The Marshal’s Office conducted its follow-up interview with George on Jan. 9. According to that report, George denied the accusation. No charges were filed against George.

Martin said it is not yet known whether this matter will be scheduled at council’s next regular meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Camp Verde: George files complaint over Butner’s ‘unsubstantiated allegations’
Camp Verdeans recommend Butner censured, removed from town council
Commentary: Butner’s ambush tactics an ugly night for Camp Verde
Editorial: Camp Verde Council needs to take firm, decisive action against Butner
Jerome council atones for violations

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News