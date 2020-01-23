OFFERS
Thu, Jan. 23
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Camp Verde Marshal’s receive defibrillator funding

Camp Verde Marshal Corey Rowley. VVN/Bill Helm

Camp Verde Marshal Corey Rowley. VVN/Bill Helm

Staff reports
Originally Published: January 23, 2020 9:14 a.m.

CAMP VERDE — Camp Verde Marshal Corey Rowley would like for each of his patrol vehicles to have an Automated External Defibrillator – also called AED.

Recently, local philanthropists Bill and Susan Cammock donated $6,000 to the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office to help reach that goal.

According to Rowley, the Marshal’s Office was able to purchase four AEDs with the donation, which means Camp Verde law enforcement now has six of the devices. But 14 short of the goal, Rowley said.

An Automated External Defibrillator provides cardiac defibrillation to heart attack victims and are “a valuable lifesaving tool,” said Brain Armstrong, retiring Camp Verde Commander.

