Cottonwood police awarded $29K in grants

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Police Department recently received $29,474 in grant-in-aid funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for Arizona Traffic and Criminal Software & Electronic Crash Reporting Implementation Project – TraCs.

The grant was awarded on Oct. 1, 2019 and will be funded through Sept. 30.

According to a news release from Cottonwood police, the department will use the money to purchase “specifically designed hardware products that are compliant and compatible with the TraCs Software Systems.”

Sgt. Monica Kuhlt said that the TraCs system “will streamline accident reporting data to Arizona Department of Transportation and the Cottonwood Municipal Court.”

Kuhlt also said that Cottonwood police has also installed three speed awareness radar signs in Cottonwood.

“The police department is seeking voluntary compliance from the motorists to be aware of their speed limit and the speed limit on the roadway they are traveling on with the installation of these signs,” Kuhlt also said.

Speed awareness radar signs have been installed at Main and Yuma streets, Main and 8th streets, and Mingus and 14th streets, all within the City of Cottonwood.

These locations, according to the news release, were chosen based on police officer input, as well as traffic concerns “that have been brought to the department’s attention.” The signs were purchased through a grant that was obtained from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety in 2019.