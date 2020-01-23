Deb McCasland named Yavapai College board chair

PRESCOTT — On Jan. 21, the Yavapai College District Governing Board voted Deb McCasland chairperson for 2020.

The board also voted Patricia McCarver the board’s secretary.

A graduate of Yavapai College, McCasland has served on the District Governing Board since 2014. Before joining the board, McCasland worked at Yavapai College as student activities director, community events director, and director of major gifts.

McCasland, who retired from Yavapai College in 2010, said Tuesday that serving as the board’s chairperson is “another way for me to give back to the success of the college.”

“As board chairperson, I plan to create a team concept with all board members working toward our end goals,” McCasland said. “I support Dr. Rhine 100% and I attend many of the college activities to observe Dr. Rhine at work such as annual family picnic, convocations, graduations, evenings of recognition. My appreciation for her leadership skills grows with each activity. She is totally committed to student success and improving services and processes at Yavapai College.”

McCarver, who has served on the District Governing Board since 2005, said she is “happy to serve as secretary of the board as we continue to support the educational needs of our communities.”

McCarver was the board’s chairperson from 2009-2010 and 2015-2016, and has also served as the board’s secretary.

Each January, the college’s district governing board nominates and votes for a new chairperson and secretary.

According to the college’s Jan. 21 news release, the board’s role is “to act as a link between the taxpayers and management, directing and regulating the organization on the taxpayers’ behalf.”

Although board members are elected by the county’s voters, they make decisions in the best interest of the taxpayers as a whole.

McCasland represents District 2, which includes Beaver Creek and Camp Verde. McCarver represents District 4, which includes Ash Fork, Chino Valley, Seligman and Williamson Valley.

McCasland replaces Ray Sigafoos, who served as the board’s chairperson in 2019. McCarver replaces Steve Irwin, who served as the board’s secretary in 2019.

