OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Jan. 23
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Legislator wants balloon pollution law

Doris Pedersen and Laura Hackett of Liberty Wildlife explain Wednesday the harm that can come to wildlife -- and birds in particular -- when balloons are released into the air. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

Doris Pedersen and Laura Hackett of Liberty Wildlife explain Wednesday the harm that can come to wildlife -- and birds in particular -- when balloons are released into the air. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services | azcapmedia
Originally Published: January 23, 2020 12:39 a.m.

PHOENIX -The way Mitzi Epstein sees it, it's against the law to throw things out the window of your car and pollute the environment.

So now she wants to extend that to what people release into the air.

Her HB 2339 would make it illegal to release balloons into the atmosphere "for any reason," including any promotional activity or product advertisement.

The issue, the Tempe Democrat said, is more than about visual pollution. She cited statistics showing that about 29 percent of the birds in the United States and Canada -- about three billion in all -- have disappeared in the last half century.

"It is more than just balloons," Epstein said. But she said the balloons are "the most lethal kind of pollution for birds and for every other kind of wildlife out there.''

That was backed up by Doris Pedersen of Liberty Wildlife which is involved in not only conservation and education but also helping injured animals.

"The wildlife actually eat them,'' she said of balloon residue. "It gets in their system and blocks their system.''

And Pedersen said waterfowl mistake what's left of those shiny Mylar balloons for jellyfish.

The idea is not original to Epstein.

She said it came from a local Girl Scout troop who were learning about pollution and wanted to do something about it. And many were at a press conference Wednesday called to draw attention to the issue.

House Majority Leader Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, called the proposal "government gone wild."

"I will certainly oppose any legislation that penalizes children for releasing balloons into the air,'' he said.

But Epstein said that's not how her bill works. She pointed out that the legislation specifically does not apply to the accidental release of five or fewer balloons.

Epstein failed to get a hearing on a similar measure two years ago. But she said this one is different in a key way: There is no financial penalty for offenders, with local governments permitted solely to impose a penalty of community service picking up litter.

Still, she said, this isn't so much about enforcement as publicizing the danger of balloons.

"It's a reminder to everybody that litter really does harm wildlife,'' Epstein said.

On Twitter: @azcapmedia

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

House OK’s tax break on sale of investment property
ADEQ moves to enforce pollution standards-at last
Anti-abortion groups on stump against Prop. 204
Lawmakers want Arizona primary moved to first Tuesday in August
State wants to thwart EPA sanctions against Arizona power plants

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News