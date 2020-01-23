Letter: Humane Society still hopes to work with Camp Verde in future

Editor:

In 2019, Verde Valley Humane Society took in 1,533 pets, returned 369 lost pets to their owners, trapped, spayed/neutered and vaccinated 138 feral cats.

We have 169 volunteers who logged 27,000 hours for the year. We served the areas of Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Clarkdale, Yavapai-Apache Nation and the unincorporated Yavapai County, including the Village of Oak Creek.

VVHS loves being a part of the communities we serve and were disappointed the town of Camp Verde choose not to continue to work with us, even after months of negotiations.

In 2019, VVHS took in 51 animals from the town of Camp Verde -- seven from their officers and the rest lost and strays from the residents of Camp Verde.

Our average cost of care for an animal is $74/day, and until this month, we were required to hold them five days (it’s now down to three) before they could be adopted.

Since Camp Verde hasn’t increased its fee to us since before 2012, VVHS had no choice but to negotiate an increase to help cover our costs.

Our doors remain open to Camp Verde residents who wish to adopt, foster, volunteer and if needed surrender an animal, if space allows.

It is our hope to work with Camp Verde in the future.

Our biggest concern is and has always been the welfare of the animals.

Victoria Bresnan

Board President

Verde Valley Humane Society