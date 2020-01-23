Obituary: Dale Ditterline 1934-2020
Dale Ditterline, 85 of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at his home.
He was born September 9, 1934 to George and Gula Rose Ditterline. Dale graduated Michigan State University with a B.A and a M.A. He served in the US Army as Private First Class.
Dale was an agent for State Farm Insurance Company. He served the community in Prison Ministry and he sponsored kid’s sports teams.
Dale was a member of Church of God based in Anderson, Indiana. He served as a board member and an usher.
He was very interested in Michigan State Sports, Arizona State Sports, golf, and current national politics. He was the most ethical, legal and moral man his family had ever known.
He was hard working for the benefit of his family and church. His heart was in his many charities.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; son, Russ Ditterline; brothers, Jim and David and his sisters, Ada Belle and Georgia Ruth.
He is survived by his wife, of 64 years, Geraldine M. Ditterline; sons, Joe Dale Ditterline and Andrew Ditterline (Michelle); brother, Terry Ditterline of North Carolina; sister, Betty Ramsey of Virginia; 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
There are no services planned at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
- Two arrested, one at large in Speedway robbery
- Cottonwood man arrested for sex crime for second time in one week
- Man killed in Sedona officer-involved shooting
- City land sale first step toward construction of Springhill Suites by Marriott hotel
- Former Sedona woman pleads guilty in sex exploitation case
- Politically speaking, it’s a sign of the times in Jerome
- UPDATE: Man killed in Sedona officer-involved shooting
- Villa Bellagio re-zoning application withdrawn
- Alcantara Vineyards placed on shorter leash by county
- Camp Verde: George files complaint over Butner’s ‘unsubstantiated allegations’
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested
- Public’s help sought in locating alleged child molester
- Cottonwood Gas Station robbed by two armed men; $1,000 reward offered
- Minimum wage increases on Jan. 1
- More than 400 pounds of marijuana found abandoned near Rimrock, Sedona
- Donuts and ice cream in the same Cottonwood store, starting Saturday
- Two arrested, one at large in Speedway robbery
- Cottonwood man arrested for sex crime for second time in one week
- Former Sedona woman pleads guilty in sex exploitation case
- Cottonwood PD: Man evades traffic stop, crashes vehicle, ends up in jail
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: