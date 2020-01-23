OFFERS
Obituary: Gordon Carl Boomgaard died 2020

Originally Published: January 23, 2020 7:04 a.m.

Gordon Carl Boomgaard, age 75 of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away on January 5, 2020 in Camp Verde.

Affordable Burial and Cremation of Prescott Valley, Arizona is in charge of the arrangements.

