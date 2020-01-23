Obituary: Neal W. Burgers 1944-2020

Neal W. Burgers, 75, is now freed from his cancer-ridden body and is singing praises to our God and Savior Jesus.

In the words of one of Neal’s favorite hymns, he “gained the victory” and his faith is now sight.

Neal was born April 11, 1944 to Neal and Wilma Burgers in Sacramento, California when his dad was in the U.S. Army Air Corps, WWII.

Neal lived in Sioux Falls and Mitchell, South Dakota most of his youth. He graduated from Mitchell High Scholl and earned a B.S. degree in Economics at South Dakota State University.

Neal served his country in the Air Force as a Ground Radar Maintenance Officer in Vietnam and was discharged as Captain.

Following a call from God, Neal entered Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, where he received a Masters of Divinity Degree. Neal pastored Southern Baptist churches in South Dakota, Tennessee, Arizona and California.

After retiring, Neal moved to Cottonwood, and married his cherished wife, Priscilla.

Neal and Priscilla enjoyed their retirement years extensively traveling the United States and photographing God’s creation. Neal loved preaching and teaching the Word of God and helping people to grow in knowing Jesus Christ as their Savior and Lord.

Music was always an important part of Neal’s life: singing in men’s quartet and other small groups, playing bass guitar with rock and country music groups in college and performing Hank Williams Tributes with J.D.’s Legendary Stars.

One of his favorite activities in his later years was hosting karaoke and singing for Christian singles events.

For 10 years, Neal hosted karaoke and sang at the Verde Valley Senior Center in Cottonwood.

In recent years, Neal enjoyed learning how to play the dobro, playing with Blue Grass jam sessions and Old Time Fiddlers.

Neal valued time that he spent with his children, grandchildren, siblings, and other relatives. Some of his favorite trips were returning to Sioux Falls for family reunions.

Neal is survived by his wife, Priscilla; children, Jonathan Burgers (Simina) and Katherine Burgers of Peoria, Ariz. and Joseph Burgers of Nashville, Tenn; stepson, Patrick Newberry of Broomfield, Colo; grandchildren, Ethan Burgers and Jackson Warren; step-grandchildren, Brian Lloyd, Jeannie Newberry and Nicole Newberry; siblings, George Burgers, Carla Manning, Donna Kuper, Kenneth Burgers, Diane Burgers, Larry Fahy and numerous nephews and nieces.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Gideons Memorial Bible Fund (www.gideons.org) or No Stomach for Cancer (www.nostomachfo cancer.org) would be appreciated.

A service of remembering Neal’s time here on earth and celebrating his eternal life in heaven will be on Sunday, February 2, at 2:00 p.m. at Cottonwood Bible Church, 1020 S. Camino Real, Cottonwood, Ariz.

Information provided by survivors.