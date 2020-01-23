OFFERS
Thu, Jan. 23
VOC’s Element Hotel plans to open in early February

The Element by Westin Sedona’s brand-new 117-room hotel in the Village of Oak Creek plans to open Feb. 10. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Originally Published: January 23, 2020 11:58 a.m.

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK - The Element by Westin Sedona’s brand-new 117-room hotel in the Village of Oak Creek plans to open Feb. 10, according to General Manager Martha Williams.

Element by Westin is a style under the Marriot umbrella, Williams said. “There are certain things that are tailored specifically for our hotel.”

Williams described the hotel look: “It’s really fun and gives your eyes a break,” she continued. “It’s very tranquil and refreshing.”

There will be an outside patio where guests will overflow from the bar, and grills will overlook an in-ground, heated swimming pool where families can swim, she said. “The pool is quite large,” she pointed out. “And then we have a raised hot tub also.”

Williams said they are planning to open Feb. 10, but it can fluctuate with the construction. “We’re pretty confident.”

The new hotel has successfully filled its staff for its opening with almost 40 new employees, Williams said. This includes the management staff.

The company’s job fair was a huge success in attracting employees, Williams said.

Williams said in the industry, her company brings a certain culture to the area that is unique and there have been people waiting for this kind of opportunity to work in.

“You can tell when you talk to them. You know the fire’s in their belly and they’re excited,” she said.

The brand new lobby is open and well-lit. “A warm, scented towelette at check-in,” said Williams.

A chef will make one of the three complimentary breakfast items for each guest. The lobby then transitions into a full-liquor bar and lounge with “small bites” for food.

“The concept of the complimentary breakfast that we’ll be offering the guests is really unique,” Williams said. “It’s very sustainable. It’s very healthy.”

The Element Hotels are part of Marriott and devise convention through its stylish and sustainable design, according to HospitalityNet. The brand’s longer stay comfort empowers guests to ‘Stay in their Element’ through signature amenities.

Element by Westin, Sedona. 6601 State Route 179.

