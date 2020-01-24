Carol DeGregory is El Valle Artist of the Month

Carol DeGregory has been selected as the January Artist of the Month by the members of El Valle Artist Association (EVAA).

According to Carol “Each of us is born into this world with our own unique ‘spirit’. For me it is an adventurous, artistic spirit. Even as a small child my favorite activity was art. My love of nature leads me to a variety of subjects. I am fascinated by the beauty and vivacity of our world.

Color choices are the beginning of every painting. When I get it right I can almost hear the colors singing in a magnificent harmony. Because of this, I choose to work in pastel. When it comes to energy and brilliance no other media can match the pure pigments found in high quality soft pastels. They are ‘ready to go’, with no mixing necessary. I can express myself instantly!”

She’s a graduate of Hofstra University, Hempstead, NY with a BS in Art Education and continued on to Pratt Institute, Brooklyn, New York for Graduate Work and her MFA. Carol has her art in galleries in Oregon, Washington and Hart of Arizona in Cottonwood.

The Artist of the Month’s work is exhibited at the Cottonwood Library where EVAA has an ongoing exhibit.

For more information about El Valle Artists Association visit elvalleartists.org or attend their next meeting on Feb. 13 at 1p.m. at the Pine Shadows Club House located at 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood.