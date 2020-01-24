'Cloud 99 new Sedona supergroup

Friday, Jan. 31, the Sedona-based ‘Cloud 99 brings its exciting sound to Sound Bites Grill with a tantalizing mix of danceable smooth classic and contemporary pop songs.

This new ‘supergroup’ features top Sedona singers/players, Susannah Martin, Dan Vega and Patrick Ki .

Doors open at 5:30 and the show is from 7 to 10 p.m. There is a $10 cover and dinner is available until 10 p.m.

‘Cloud 99’s repertoire includes pop songs by Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, Ed Sheeran, Enrique Iglesias, Tracy Chapman, Camila Cabello and Michelle Branch, as well as classic hits by Van Morrison, Eric Clapton, Aretha Franklin, Fleetwood Mac, Santana and much more. Listeners and dancers alike can expect a fun night of grooving on great music.

Susannah Martin, Patrick Ki and Dan Vega are all area favorites known for their work as soloists and/ also with other bands.

Together, they form ‘Cloud 99, a new band with an exciting repertoire and sound– full of bluesy acoustic guitars, funky rhythm and rich, seductive vocals. All of the players in this band are known not only for their amazing musical chops, but also their magnetic playing and singing, with finesse, style and passion. Together they create a smooth, sweet musical syngergy, with harmonies to enchant the ear.

Susannah Martin is acclaimed for her ultra-enticing vocals, colored with sultry R&B and hip jazz, thrilling vocal improv and a spicy international flair ignited by her multi-lingual singing on latin hits.



Tucson Jazz Society describes Susannah as “the consummate performer … a true delight to behold.” Fans love her bluesy renditions of classics like “Chain of Fools”, “Black Velvet” and “Rhiannon.”

With her new band, ‘Cloud 99, Martin brings on extra sexy and sass with the addition of songs such as “Mercy,”“If I Ain’t Got You,” “Senorita,” and other hits by artists Michelle Branch, Norah Jones, Adele, Christina Perri and Alicia Keys, among others. Martin also plays cajon percussion to deepen the groove. Known locally as one of Sedona’s “Dynamite Divas,” she is an iconic Sedona performer.

Dan Vega crafts his unique blend of soulful contemporary R&B singing with fine, blues-tinged guitar work. Years of training and performance molded Dan into a balanced and refined professional with eclectic tastes reaching every corner of the musical spectrum. With ‘Evolution’ Dan lends his velvet vocals to songs like “Happy,” “Perfect,” “Smooth” and “Brown-Eyed Girl.” The band will also feature some of Dan’s catchy originals.

Patrick Ki is a formally trained classical and jazz guitarist known for his warm guitar & ukulele sound.

He is a beloved Sedona musician whose 10 instrumental album releases have transformed the lives of thousands of fans with their beautiful music, influenced by his Hawaiian island upbringing. He also drives a strong and deep guitar groove for classic rock and pop and loves to jam on spicy blues and latin improv as well. Patrick sings too and adds wry humor as the group’s emcee.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the shops at Pinon Pointe in Uptown Sedona adjacent to the Hyatt.

For more information and reservations, please call 928-282-2713 or visit www.soundbitesgrill.com.