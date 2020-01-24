DJ Bear Cole to spin the hits at Cottonwood Main Stage

Friday, Jan. 31, Cottonwood Main Stage welcomes the debut of Flagstaff’s own DJ Bear Cole. With over two decades of experience, DJ Bear Cole has spent many nights behind a booth or on stage. He is known as a versatile record selector with knowledge of multiple genres from varying generations.

He loves to pack a dance floor or rock an event with just a little bit more of an Old School, Underground, Indie Flavor than most DJ’s. Expect a mix of old and new, with a touch of records you might not hear every night out from other DJ’s.

The music starts at 9 p.m. and goes until the lights come on at 2 a.m. There is no cover for this 21 and over show.

Saturday, Feb. 1, self-proclaimed “Soul Reggae Rockers”, Keith Okie & Rebel Sol, make their way back to Main Stage to fill your ears with beautiful music, your soul with sunshine and your feet with danceable beats.

The band blends irresistible dance grooves with heart-based lyrics in an outrageously energetic live show that packs dance floors and venues from Colorado to Mexico.

The music starts at 8 p.m. with a $5 cover for those 21 and over. Directly after Keith Okie & Rebel Sol, Andrew Benassi hosts a special Saturday edition of the ever popular weekly karaoke. The show goes from 11 p.m. to close. There is no cover for this karaoke event. 21+

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature an East Coast Swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m.

Tuesdays feature the Rumba dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with Andrew Benassi starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy.

Every fourth Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood.