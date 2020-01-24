Goldenstein Gallery celebrates moving and grooving

Saturday, February 1, 4-8 p.m., Goldenstein Gallery is inviting the public to join them for a fun and fabulous Moving and Grooving Party celebrating the next phase of the multi-awarded gallery’s innovative evolution.

In 2015 Goldenstein Gallery owner Linda Goldenstein was named Art Curator of the acclaimed L’Auberge de Sedona resort and for the past five years the renowned resort and Goldenstein have partnered in creating an unprecedented series of art experiences for guests and visitors.



These experiences include lifesize and monumental sculpture and changing painting exhibits throughout the entire property, Artists in Residence program where artists paint and sculpt, weekly painting classes, walking art tours on property and other special events.

Featuring many diverse facets, the program has allowed L’Auberge guests and visitors to not only view beautiful, local art, but also interact with the artists while in the natural beauty of the resort along Oak Creek. Goldenstein and L’Auberge are taking their partnership to a new level.

Goldenstein is closing their SR 179 gallery and showing fully at L’Auberge. Feb. 9 is the last day the SR 179 gallery space will be open.

“We have exciting events scheduled with our partnership that include artists in residence Patricia A. Griffin, Ray Tigerman, Ali Mignonne, Shey Khandro, Ben Wright and Marilyn Bos and more as well as painting classes paired with wine, and partnering with the Sedona Arts Center for Spring and Fall Plein Air Paint Outs creek side,” said Goldenstein.

L’Auberge celebrated its 35th year recently and Goldenstein is in their 19th year, so collectively they offer a commitment to the best experience possible.

The gallery is offering special collector’s pricing in gratitude to thank community and collectors for their many years of support.

Linda Goldenstein, crowned the “Art Maven of Sedona” by Arizona Republic art critic John Villoni, has worked with celebrated established artists as well as exceptional emerging artists.



In March of 2019 they held the special “Golden Dreams Exhibit” in partnership with the acclaimed Lexington Hotel in New York City featuring 21 original large format film positives and negatives created in 1950 by the John Baumgarth Company to produce Monroe’s “Golden Dreams” pin-up calendars.

Although Linda and the Gallery have worked with hundreds of artists including respected museums & community exhibitions, the award-winning gallery now focuses on 45 fine local and regional artists. Their events are highly attended by the artists they represent which creates an unparalleled ambiance.

“We appreciate our community of artists and collectors and have planned many special events at L’Auberge for them over the next year” said Goldenstein, “We want to invite everyone to join us as we celebrate. We will also continue our national exhibitions such as the Marilyn Monroe Golden Dreams exhibit.”

For information on Artists, Artwork, Exhibits & Artists in Residence please visit GoldensteinArt.com. Sign up for their monthly E-zine, Instagram and Facebook or call 928-204-1765.

Open daily, Goldenstein Gallery's address is 150 State Route 179, at the corner of SR179 and 89A.