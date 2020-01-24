Head up the hill for First Saturday Art Walk in Jerome

Jerome continues its love affair with art Feb. 1 with the First Saturday Jerome Art Walk. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the many galleries and studios of Jerome will be brimming over with visual delights.

There will be plenty of chocolate, music and good conversation at this vibrant event. Meet the artists on this night and mingle with other art lovers who are drawn to this mountain town.

The event starts at 5 p.m. There is plenty of parking and a shuttle is available to transport visitors to galleries and studios. Jerome Art Walk is an event that has become a great Northern Arizona tradition on the First Saturday of each month.

For more information visit www.jeromeartwalk.com or contact Donna @ 928.301.3004.

Cody DeLong has just returned from his big show at the Tubac center of the Arts in Southern Arizona. Now he is back in the studio creating some new larger works, stop in and see what’s new on the easel.

Cody DeLong Studio - between the visitors center and spook hall. CodyDeLong.com

The Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery features a new show by member and acrylic painter Bernie Lopez, entitled “Envisioned Realism 2020.”

According to Bernie, “Being an artist, I like to recreate nature to give one a different perspective of a certain subject or landscape. I’m inspired by nature’s work, whether it’s a fiery sunset or a cloudy horizon. I enjoy the process of taking what’s in front of me and presenting it in my own design.”

Join the Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery in celebrating Bernie Lopez’ new work with an artist’s reception on Jerome’s First Saturday Art Walk, Feb. 1 from 5-8 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

The show runs through March 31. Located in the old Hotel Jerome at 502 Main St, Jerome. info@jeromecoop.com 928-639-4276 www.jeromecoop.com

Zen Mountain Gallery has new jewelry from Matagi Sorensen, Komala Rohde, Celest Michelotti, Leonor Pisano, Nancy Bihler, Jahn Baker and Desert Lace Studios in time to find something special for Valentines Day. Zen Mountain Gallery is also pleased to now be representing Ed Krish photography.