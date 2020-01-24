Jerome Cooperative Gallery presents exhibit by Bernie Lopez

If You Go … • What: Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery show by featured artist Bernie Lopez: acrylic painter • When: Feb 1 - March 31 • Where: The Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery, 502 Main St. • More Info: Art walk Reception: Jerome’s First Saturday Art Walk, Feb. 1 from 5-8 p.m. Refreshments will be served

The Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery features a new show by member acrylic painter Bernie Lopez, entitled “Envisioned Realism 2020.” The show opens on Feb. 1 with a reception for the artist during Jerome’s First Saturday art walk from 5-8 p.m.

“As an artist,” Bernie says, “I like to recreate nature to give a different perspective of a certain subject or landscape. I’m inspired by nature’s work, whether it’s a fiery sunset or a cloudy horizon, and I enjoy the process of taking what’s in front of me and presenting it in my own design style so others can envision a different realism, too.”

Bernie Lopez was born in Escondido, California, and grew up with an interest in the natural world all around him. At an early age, he started sketching his observations and this is how he discovered his passion for creating art.

In his 20’s, Lopez traveled around the Western United States, absorbing the beauty that it offers. Inspired by his journey, he became interested in landscape and abstract painting. Working with acrylics, Lopez began painting landscapes in a realistic style, working from his travel photographs.

As he continued to explore and expand his painting process, Lopez added elements of abstraction to his realistic paintings until he found a comfortable balance of natural landscapes combined with precise geometric elements, in a monochromatic color scheme. This combination is now a unique feature of Lopez’s work that is sought after time and time again by his collectors and new patrons alike.

Lopez resides in Northern Arizona and works from his home studio where he paints and publishes his artwork. Lopez’s work is featured throughout the United States in both private and corporate collections as well as solo exhibitions and festivals throughout Arizona. To see more of his work, visit his website www.bernielopez.com.

Join the Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery in celebrating Bernie Lopez’ new work with an artist’s reception on Jerome’s First Saturday Art Walk, Feb. 1, 5-8 p.m. Refreshments will be served. The show runs through March 31. The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the old Hotel Jerome at 502 Main St, Jerome. info@jeromecoop.com 928-639-4276 jeromecoop.com