Reds rocks the Red Rocks with Sedona’s best in live music

Sedona abounds with prolific artists in almost all mediums of artistic expression.

In the realm of live music and entertainment Sedona rocks with fabulous venues offering dining and nightly performances by some of Sedona’s best.

Reds Sedona Grill is keeping the faith with four of Sedona’s finest performing through the week and weekend.

Reds is located at 2250 S.R. 89A, Sedona. Call 928-340-5321 or visit SedonaRouge.com to learn more.

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 6-9 p.m., it’s David Vincent Mills on the keyboard.

Mills is an accomplished composer and keyboardist with many years of performing in Sedona behind him.

His background music blends perfectly with the enjoyment of a fine meal and evening.

Thursday, Jan. 30, 6-9 p.m., violinist Jonathan Levingston performs.

His violin playing is almost magical, combining classics with contemporary music in a way you have never heard the violin played before. Virtuosity melds with rare talent to create an ambiance perfect for fine dining and romance.

Friday, Jan. 31, the sensational singer/songwriter Riley Whittacker performs from 6 to 9 p.m.

She is young, beautiful and poised far beyond her 16 years.

For one so young she brings class and maturity to the stage, performing songs she herself has written and other standards perfect for her beautiful voice and delicate guitar playing.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 6-9 p.m. in the lounge, it’s Jerry McFarland.

McFarland is a singer/songwriter with a treasure trove of music at his command.

He can perform almost any song made popular through the decades and adds a bit of history to each song he performs.

His great voice combines with exquisite guitar work creating a perfect blend bound to enthrall any audience.