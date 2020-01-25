OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Jan. 25
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizonans join thousands – and, in a first, a president – at March for Life

President Donald Trump drew repeated applause from the March for Life crowd as he touted his administration’s opposition to abortion and judicial appointments. (Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian/The White House)

President Donald Trump drew repeated applause from the March for Life crowd as he touted his administration’s opposition to abortion and judicial appointments. (Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian/The White House)

Joshua Gerard Gargiulo, Cronkite News
Originally Published: January 25, 2020 8:58 a.m.

WASHINGTON –They came from across the country but the thousands who turned out for Friday’s 47th March for Life had the same goal – reversing Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that recognized a woman’s right to an abortion.

For marchers like Katie Forbes of Tempe, the “magnitude and the scale” of the national march are important “just for encouragement” of anti-abortion forces, who say they have seen the tide turning in their favor in recent years.

“To be able to just see that you’re not alone, there are other people who stand for the same things you stand for and that are in this with you,” said Forbes, who was at the rally with her infant son.

Much of the event was familiar – signs, songs, prayers and chants at a stage on the National Mall before a march down Constitution Avenue to the Supreme Court for a rally. But this year’s march included a first, when President Donald Trump took the short drive from White House to address the crowd in person, the first president to do so.

Trump drew applause repeatedly during a 13-minute speech in which he touted his administration’s support for restricting the use of federal Title X health care funds, limiting funding of abortion services overseas and pledging to veto abortion-rights legislation.

Trump also touted his appointment of 187 federal judges including Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, conservatives who are expected to play pivotal roles in abortion cases before the court, including one from Louisiana set for argument March 4.

“They are coming after me because I am fighting for you and we are fighting for those who have no voice,” said Trump, sparking cheers of “four more years” as he battles impeachment in the Senate. “And we will win because we all know how to win.”

Critics called Trump’s appearance an “act of desperation” by a president facing impeachment.

“He takes refuge in his ability to whip up a radical anti-choice base, spewing falsehoods when he feels threatened,” NARAL President Ilyse Hogue said in a statement released Thursday by the abortion-rights group, which said 77% of Americans support legal abortion. “The majority of Americans support Roe v. Wade; a majority of Americans reject Trump’s extremism.”

But none of those Americans were in the crowd Friday. A cold, intermittent drizzle did not seem to deter the marchers, an orderly, upbeat throng of thousands who faced a noticeable paucity of counter-protesters Thursday as they made their way to the Supreme Court.

“There was originally five of us, until we all got crisscrossed, and now I am here all alone,” said Arizona Life Coalition Executive Director Garrett Riley with a laugh, as he headed up Capitol Hill toward the end of the march.

Riley held a sign that featured a panda bear saying “Save the Baby Humans.” It was one of a sea of signs that ranged from pictures of fetuses to quotes from the likes of Mother Teresa and President Ronald Reagan, from Trump 2020 signs to hand-drawn posters with characters like Baby Yoda.

Forbes said she was anti-abortion before she became unexpectedly pregnant last year. She met her fiance at an anti-abortion event and said her unplanned pregnancy, while shocking to her, was also a blessing.

She said she skipped the Arizona March for Life last week to attend the national march because she feels it is important to make her voice heard.

“The point is to show our leaders of this country and to show the country as a whole that we really are here and there are people that feel the way that we do,” Forbes said.

“I don’t want to be back here five years from now, 10 years from now,” she said Friday. “I would like to see a time where we don’t have to march for the unborn.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

New focus on Roe vs. Wade as president nominates Kavanaugh for Supreme Court
Appeals Court to consider Arizona 19th-week abortion ban
Federal court strikes down Arizona's 20-week abortion ban
Arizona justice in line for appointment to 9th Circuit
Arizonans join smaller, calmer, but still impassioned Women’s March

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News