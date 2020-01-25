California wildlife nonprofit plans relocation to Cornville

CORNVILLE - A pair of mountain lions soon could move into the center of the Verde Valley. Before anyone starts scanning hillsides for mountain lions, the two animals we’re talking about are captive and are ages 16 and 17 — and the 17-year-old cat is blind.

Mollie Hogan is the founder and director of Nature of Wildworks — a Southern California nonprofit that houses about 55 animals such as birds, mountain lions and small mammals.

California wildfires, traffic and congestion, family ties to the Sedona area and other factors have led Hogan to plan a relocation to a seven-acre parcel of land she owns in the Cornville area. Hogan has requested for a conditional use permit and setback waiver through Yavapai County Development Services.

She’ll go before the County Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday, Feb. 20 meeting in Cottonwood in a hearing to help determine if she’ll receive the permit. The commission does not approve or disapprove applications for zoning changes and permit requests, but it does make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors for its final vote.

“The fires are among the top five reasons,” Hogan said in phone interview, pointing out there are many factors.

Another is that the nonprofit’s current Topanga Canyon-area location is at the end of a dead-end road in what has become a highly developed part of greater Los Angeles, whereas the plan is to only use about one of the seven acres in Cornville.

The Cornville property Hogan owns is along East Coyote Trail at South Chaparral Drive, east of South Tissaw Road. She said her concerns are likely the same as those of most residents: traffic, noise and safety.

Noise shouldn’t be a concern, Hogan said, as the macaw is the loudest creature in the group.

Regarding safety, she said there has never been an escape or invasive animal on her watch in her 15 years at the Los Angeles Zoo or since opening Wildworks. The only time she recalls an animal getting onto a facility was when a female barn owl sent out a mating call a few years ago, and a male barn owl heard the call and wedged his way into a structure.

There is a planned eight-foot black fence around the complex.

Regarding traffic, Hogan said, there will only be two full-time staff members and herself, and there won’t be regular hours or any type of regular traffic to the facility. Education is the main outreach mission of the nonprofit, so animals will usually be transported off-site to places such as schools for presentations.

The few visitors to see the animals on-site will be by appointment or for small, scheduled group presentations only.

“You’ll see our own vehicle coming and going,” Hogan said. “And we won’t have many courier vans or trucks; we’ll have deliveries sent to the post office.”

The setback waiver is to allow existing buildings to be used, despite those buildings having been built closer to the edge of the property than post-1967 standards allow. The plan is to only use existing buildings, with a roof, full enclosure and a chain-link floor for each animal and places to put each one while the enclosure is cleaned.

After first working with animals at the Moorpark College Teaching Zoo in California decades ago, Hogan first came to Sedona and managed an animal shelter for about one year.

That’s when what was then her “dream job” opened up, working on the Los Angeles Zoo’s Big Cat Show, so she moved back to southern California. Hogan said she plans to bring about 10 birds of prey, three young red foxes, two prairie dogs and an opossum to Cornville, along with horses, goats, the two mountain lions, a bobcat and a serval cat (similar to leopards, but smaller).

“I’ve been injured in life, but aside from a few scratches from the birds’ claws, the animals have never hurt me,” Hogan said. “And I’m 66 years old.”

Yavapai County Planner Leah Brock said a citizen participation meeting is not required for every use permit application.

“It often depends on the proposed project and the level of citizen interest,” Brock said. “It was not required as part of The Nature of Wildworks application.”

Hogan said she’ll be happy to leave behind a place where she’s had to evacuate several times in recent years. She plans to work with all state officials — including fire agencies and Arizona Game and Fish.

“Wild animals don’t scare me — but fires, those scare me,” Hogan said.